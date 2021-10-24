superhero is who cares for refugees

Sunday 24 October 2021 – 3:39 pm

Angelina Jolie in Rome: superhero and who takes care of refugees

Guest at the Film Fest for the film “Eternals” by Chloé Zhao

Loading... Advertisements

Rome, 24 Oct (askanews) – The sixteenth edition of the Rome Film Fest closes with the arrival of the superstar Angelina Jolie for the presentation of the new Marvel Studios film “Eternals”, which will be in cinemas on November 3rd.



Great applause during the press meeting for Jolie, director Chloé Zhao and the other performers Gemma Chan, Richard Madden, Kit Harington. Always engaged in humanitarian causes, ambassador of the UN High Commissioner for Refugees, on the front line against all discrimination, Jolie thus answered the question who are her heroines in life: “For me heroines are women on the front line every day , those who are dedicated to others, who work for refugees. – he underlined – These are people who have had to flee for what they believe in, for their rights and for the protection of their families, they survive with nothing. But luckily there is more good than bad in the world, and so many extraordinary people doing wonderful things ”.





With “Eternals” Chloé Zhao, Oscar-winning director for “Nomadland”, brings to the screen an epic story that spans thousands of years and stars a new team of immortal superheroes, forced out of the shadows to unite against the most ancient enemy of humanity, the Deviants. Jolie, who appears blonde in the film and is part of this family of “imperfect” heroes who come together to return to Earth, said: “It is extraordinary to participate in this project, I feel privileged. – he said – I love that this story and I also like the diversity and inclusion represented by the cast and family. I hope this becomes the norm in the future, I like the idea that a lot of people will be able to see each other again, watch the movie, and feel like they never felt before ”. Diversity and inclusion are a cornerstone of “Eternals”, as the first openly gay superhero couple appears in the film, there’s a deaf-mute heroine, a Pakistani superhero, and Jolie’s own character, Thena, has problems. mental health.Angelina Jolie arrived at the press meeting in a long black one-shoulder dress, answered questions in a calm and generous voice, and then stayed a long time to sign autographs after the meeting ended. Regarding the “signs” that her character bears, the American actress said: “We all have signs due to the damage suffered, I am a very lucky person but I also have my injuries. – he explained – My character suffers, but Chloé wanted to come up with something that was part of our being, so we talked thoroughly about Thena. Hers is a form of trauma-related stress, but people with mental health problems can also be strong and special. This message is especially important for young people ”. Regarding the weight of memories, Jolie then stated: “Memories can be a burden, they accumulate, we must welcome memories because they form us. – he explained – I don’t believe in regrets, even the most difficult things form us ”.When asked what do you think of the troupe on strike in Hollywood, also in light of the terrible episode that starred Alec Baldwin (who accidentally killed director of photography Halyna Hutchins), Jolie replied: “They are very important strikes, we must support hard-working people and trade unions, to have fairer, more equitable conditions ”. Finally, faced with the question of whether she would like to live forever, the actress confessed: “I think not, we have to look at what we have, even what we have lost allows us to grow”.Chloé Zhao, who with “Nomadland” won the Academy Award for Best Film and Best Director, as well as the Golden Lion and the Golden Globe, in her films has always aimed at the marginalized. After all, even those of “Eternals” are outsiders, and in this regard the director explained: “A director I admire very much told me that basically we always make the same film, we always explore the relationship with others. These characters created by Kirby are marginal figures, each of them has had weaknesses, and when they come together they spark because they are particular characters ”.Fla / Int9

SHARE ON:















