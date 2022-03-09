superhero movies • Five News

The superhero genre in the cinema has been, practically since its inception, one of the most popular, which, with recent renovations and the creation of new historical lines, today are one of the most anticipated productions by the public. This year both the Marvel and DC Comics production houses have announced what will be this year’s releases and here we tell you which ones you can’t miss.

Starting with Marvel, some of the releases that are known to happen soon on the big screen and streaming platforms are: Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, Thor: Love and Thunder and Black Panther 2: Wakanda Forever. With these new releases, the Marvel Cinematic Universe hopes to continue increasing its volume of income, because, as we know, they have managed to find a very particular formula for success within the industry.

The impact of this production house in the world of entertainment has been such that sectors as important within the internet as online casino Mexico have added special themes related to this world of superheroes, with specific game categories such as “TV, MOVIES AND SUPERHEROES”, where you can find a wide collection of slot games, roulette, among other casino games. All this in order to cover this important segment of the internet that is continually growing.

In the case of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness we will be able to see different versions of the Doctor, some of which were shown in the teaser and include the Defender, Supreme, Zombie versions, among others. As far as Thor: love and thunder is concerned, we can see a female version of the God of Thunder, who being Natalie Portman who will give life to the character, is expected to be a great box office success; And finally, in the case of Black Panther 2, the only thing that is known so far is that they will most likely honor the legacy that the original actor, Chadwick Boseman, left in the saga.

But DC Comics, the other great comic strip, has lately been able to catch up when it comes to superhero movies. In order to face Marvel in this eternal battle of giants, for this year it has announced the release of upcoming films, such as Black Adam, The Flash, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, and Batgirl. All these productions were announced through a promotional advance by DC Comics about their upcoming releases. Among these, the Black Adam movie will probably be the one that will represent an important turning point for this company, since it includes the American Justice Society, a group of superheroes who were the first to have a specific comic strip for them, instead of to focus on a single character.

All these films will begin to be published from the month of March, following the release calendar that each production house has designated. The only thing we can anticipate is that this year will undoubtedly be one of the most exciting for this important genre in the world of cinema, something that you simply cannot miss.