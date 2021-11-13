superheroes and comics of all kinds at the Rho fair

For the most passionate from games and superheroes, Milan has opened its doors to a weekend dedicated to comic books, video games and sector exhibitions. In the traditional space of Milan Rho Fair, until November 14, the Cartoomics, which again this year is back in attendance and takes place simultaneously with the week of the Milan Games Week.

It is the most important Italian event, produced by Fiera Milano in collaboration with Fandango Club Creators,

dedicated to digital entertainment and geek culture, but also to the world of comics, publishing and entertainment in the round.

Inside the fair, numerous were set up stand ad hoc on various characters of the cartoon, like Spiderman, Diabolik, Star Wars and many others. The lovers of the genre they go around the fair masked with the costumes of theirs personages favorites and show themselves in the most typical and well-known poses of their own hero.

But not only. Meetings with the authors, round tables, merchandising and cosplay will enrich the halls of the former Expo fair for a weekend of full immersion in successful manga and cartoons.

For those unable to follow the event, they can connect via streaming and live the most spectacular moments of the main stage live on YouTube, the event’s Exclusive Live Streaming Partner.

