“Superheroes and streaming are the bane of cinema.” And explains the reason

Matt Damon, in the same Sunday Times interview that we told you about today about a curious family episode, linked to discriminatory epithets against homosexuals, he also expressed himself on the state of health of the current cinema, almost twenty-five years after that Oscar for the script for Will Hunting – Rebel genius which completely changed his life and that of his longtime friend Ben Affleck.

Despite having participated in a cameo in Thor: Love and Thunder by Taika Waititi, Damon was not at all tender about it cinecomic, dwelling a lot on the superhero cinema, which became prominent following the commercial rise of the Marvel Cinematic Universe starting with the first Iron Man of 2008 onwards, as for the achievements made by Netflix and from the others streaming platforms in terms of audience viewing habits.

For Damon, these are two crucial issues that have changed our daily practices of watching movies and the actor, to argue his vision, takes his own children as a model: “The way they watch movies is different from how we did it. How can you watch a movie while texting on your mobile? […] As a person who works this way, if someone does such a thing I can’t say I like it. Movies as we know them will not be a part of our children’s lives. And that makes me sad“.

“You can make the most profitable film, the one that could get around the world. But if you want a movie to go everywhere and work great, you have to settle for minimal cultural confusion – continues the actor, who we will see shortly in The Last Duel by Ridley Scott – So there is the rise of superhero movies, right? They are easy for everyone. You know who is the good and who is the bad. They fight three times and the good one wins twice“.

