“Superheroes have become the new gods in many ways”

Related news

“I love this movie! I am enjoying myself even on the days that I have to do the press”, suddenly confesses Taika Waititi, a director, screenwriter and actor who returns with Thor: Love and Thunder to the universe that made him one of the most persecuted authors in Hollywood. In the five years that have passed since his radical facelift to the Norse god played by Chris Hemsworththe New Zealander has won the Oscar as a screenwriter for the fable JojoRabbit and has been chosen by Lucasfilm to direct a starwars away from the Skywalker dynasty.

Before starting to write his film for the franchise created 45 years ago by George Lucas, Waititi will premiere Next Goal Wins. The sports drama based on true events starring Michael Fassbender and Elisabeth Moss will finally hit theaters in 2023 despite the fact that some industry sources pointed out that it would be released before the end of the year in order to compete in the next edition of the Oscars.

For his second Thor film, the fourth solo adventure for the first character in the Marvel Cinematic Universe to go beyond a trilogy, the filmmaker has recovered one of the most acclaimed plots of comics. After being absent from Ragnarok, Natalie Portman returns to the skin of Jane Foster, the superhero’s ex-girlfriend and unexpected ally when Thor’s retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of Gods, a character played by Christian Bale.

SERIES & MÁS spoke with the New Zealander about the participation of Bale and Portman, the challenging discourse behind a villain obsessed with destroying all gods, the challenge of finding the perfect balance between comedy and drama in these films, and the controversy of the kiss between two women Lightyeara film in which Waititi dubs one of the main characters.

‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ | Trailer | Marvel



Jane Foster is back. Was getting Natalie back on your wish list if you did a second movie of Thor?

I have a lot more crazy things on my list of things I’d like to do with Thor (laugh). It was clear from the beginning that I wanted Jane to be in this film. I’ve always really liked Natalie Portman and was looking forward to the opportunity to work with her, but when we did ragnarok It didn’t fit us at all that the character was there. One of the things that excited me the most about doing another movie was getting Natalie back and bringing the plot of The Mighty Thor to the big screen. It’s one of the best stories in comics and it helped us take the character of Thor to another place.

Christian Bale hasn’t done many movies or characters like this. How did he come to the project?

We decided that Gorr would be the villain of the film even before he started preparing and writing the film. Christian Bale was from the beginning the first in the list of actors who could play the character. Sarah Finn, the casting director, sent me a list of suggestions and Christian was already there. He totally fit his vision of the character, and the truth is that we didn’t ask anyone else. He was the only person we talked to. Christian was amazing. There’s a reason he’s one of the brightest actors around.

Jane Foster has powers on her return in ‘Thor. Love and Thunder’.



There is an interesting and challenging message behind Gorr: the gods are selfish and don’t really do anything for us. Was it something you wanted to explore in these dark times we’re living in right now?

We started writing the film before the pandemic, but it was an idea that interested us a lot back then. “When bad things happen to us, where are the gods then? Why do we believe in them? Why do we pay homage to them? Divine figures are less and less present in the world. The idea of ​​questioning the figure of the gods had always caught my attention. What are they for?

If you notice, superheroes have become the new gods in many ways. There are people who are more interested in Iron Man than the traditional gods. It was an idea that he was always there and that he was looking forward to playing with.

In this movie you deal with Thor’s trauma, cancer, kidnapping of a bunch of kids, and of course all the adventure and romance. Was it difficult to find the right tone in Love and Thunder?

The truth is that if. It has always been difficult to find the balance between comedy and drama in these films. You want to tell a story that means something to the audience, but you also want them to be entertained, and you also can’t forget that you’re making a comic book-inspired movie with really funny characters.

The most important part of the process is post-production: that’s when you have to find the heart of the story, delete scenes, recover things you had discarded, reshoot scenes… In these films, traditional shooting [conocido en la industria como principal photography] It’s not even half the job. All of these movies are actually made during the post-production process.

Christian Bale brings to life the villain of ‘Thor, Love and Thunder’.



Unlike ragnarok, you have made this film with Volume technology. How was the experience?

I love working with this technology. The first time I experimented with it was shooting The Mandalorian. My head exploded to see in first person the possibilities of working on these sets. In this film we shot scenes on a ship. Imagine how realistic everything was that there were people who got dizzy. I think it’s a technology that will only get better. The more we use it, the more we will refine it. The actors appreciate it very much, because they can act in a much more real and better lit environment. You no longer have to make things up for hours in front of a blue screen.

There has always been an element queer in your job. Our flag means death Y Thor: Love and Thunder, your last two projects, too. How have you experienced the controversy over the gay kiss in Lightyear?

If there is a country that does not want to program one of these films, the worse for them. I am very sorry that they will not be able to see these great films. We are in 2022, we should be worrying about other things right now. It bores me so much that someone has a problem with the idea of ​​seeing two women kiss.

You may also like…

Follow the topics that interest you