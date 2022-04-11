Superheroines worthy of admiration You are going to love them! (Part 1)

Almost everyone knows Superman, Ironman, Thor, Hulk and all the superheroes that exist, but… what about women? Where are the superheroines? Although you hardly hear of them, there are several and they are worth admiring.

Each one of them with special powers that you are going to love, that is why we made this list (part 1) of superheroines that you must have in your sight because it is sure that… you are going to love them!

1.Wonder Woman

His first appearance was in Star Comics #8, in December 1941. It belongs to the family of DC Comics.

Powers/Abilities:

Super strength, stamina, speed, healing factor, super senses, invulnerability, and flight.

Warrior princess of the Amazons, a fictional town based on Greek mythology. She in her homeland is known as Princess Diana of Themyscira, although the name she uses to keep her secret identity is Diana Prince.

He has a wide range of superhuman powers and superior battle combat abilities, thanks to his gifts obtained from the gods and his extensive training. She also possesses a large arsenal of weapons, such as the Lasso of Truth and a pair of indestructible magical bracelets.

By the way, the last version on the big screen was with actress Gal Gadot. Have you seen the movies?





2. Scarlet Witch (Wanda Maximoff)

His first appearance was in the comics ‘The X-Men vol. 1 #4, in 1964.



Powers/Abilities:

Reality manipulation, telekinesis, telepathy, probability manipulation, magic, chaos and astral projection.



Although at first she was presented as a supervillain, because she is the daughter, along with her twin brother, Quiksilver, of Magneto, Wanda moves more towards the side of good, that is why she becomes an essential part of The Avengers, an official member.

She was born with the ability to manipulate energy and reality, as well as being a powerful sorceress. In fact, Wanda is considered one of the most powerful characters in the entire Marvel universe.

Currently, this character has his own series on Disney, you have to see it!

3. Lady Thor (Jane Foster)

His first appearance was in Jane Foster: Journey into Mystery #84 in September 1962 and as Thor in Thor #1 in October 2014.

Powers/Abilities:

Superhuman strength, increased durability, flight, speed and control over lightning, better control over Mjolnir, the hammer.



Jane Foster was the only person worthy of wielding Thor’s hammer, when he was no longer able to continue his work as God of Thunder. She so she from then on she became Lady Thor, the Goddess of Thunder, and she also joined the Avengers.

By the way, in the next movie ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ we will be able to see the appearance of this character and will be played by Natalie Portman.

4. Black Canary (Dinah Lance)

First appearance in Flash Comics #86, in August 1947

Powers/Abilities:

Canary Scream (ultrasonic screech that allows her to stun her enemies and even destroy objects), skilled in martial arts, aviation and motorcycle skills, reflexes, stamina, and superhuman agility.

Black Canary or Dinah Lance, was born into a family of crime fighters, her dad is Larry Lance, who was a police officer, while her mom was the original Black Canary.

At the age of 19, she took on her mother’s costume and decided to become a crime fighter, so she joined the Justice League.

By the way, we saw her in the movie ‘Harley Quinn: Birds of Prey’.

5. Jean Gray / Phoenix (Jean Elaine Grey)

His first appearance was in Uncanny X-Men #1 in 1963.

Powers/Abilities:

Telekinesis; the power to affect objects, from rocks to asteroids, even to move planets. Also telepathy: the power to read, to project and manipulate thought. Not forgetting the Phoenix force.



Jean Gray is an Omega level mutant, her superpowers surpass those of Professor X himself. She is the only mutant to have the power of the Phoenix Force, a powerful cosmic entity that gave life to the galaxy, with the power even to destroy planets.

Look up his movie, X-Men: Dark Phoenix.

What did you think?

This is only the first part, there are many more superheroines that you need to know about, stay tuned for part 2.