Superintelligence, the comedy directed by Ben Falcone starring Melissa McCarthy, will be available in Premiere on Infinity + from 17 to 23 September.

Superintelligence the plot

The life of Carol Peters she’s downright monotonous, so when her TV, phone, and microwave start talking to her and making sarcastic comments, she thinks she’s the victim of a joke. Or to be going crazy. In fact, the world’s first artificial superintelligence (voiced in the original version by James Corden) chose to observe and study Carol’s attempt to reconnect with her ex (played by Bobby Cannavale) to better understand the human condition.

Within a short time, the almighty entity takes possession of his life… and begins to devise sinister plans for world conquest. Carol thus finds herself to be the last hope for humanity, before this artificial intelligence with a disruptive personality pulls the plug from the whole world.

Superintelligence, digitally distributed by Warner Bros. Pictures in the United States via HBO Max , was released in theaters in some international markets on November 26, 2020.

