Superintendent of Banks warns “Butter” business is a scam

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Superintendent of Banks, Alejandro Fernández W., warned yesterday that the business model carried out by “Mantequilla”, in Sabana Grande de Boyá, Monte Plata province, is a scam.

Fernández warned on the program El Día, channel 11, that Mantequilla and its partners have managed tens of millions of pesos of the funds delivered by citizens who trust in a large return on their investment.

The official regretted that there are people so trusting. “We should not trust our savings, our money”, Indian.

He explained that in response to a complaint that in Sabana Grande de Boyá, a poor community of 30,000 to 35,000 people, in the province of Monte Plata, where the main sources of income are remittances“Butter” posted a video that doubled the money in 30 days.

That person was managing millionaire resources, in which there is no magic, nor any algorithm.

attentive

The Superintendent of Banks maintained that it is necessary to stop to see that an offer of a benefit of 10% per year, is equivalent to 480% per monthwhen in the financial system the bank pays from 9% to 10%, 11% and 12%, so that is not sustainable.

He said that the alert is already done and that there are also many scams on digital platforms with cryptocurrencies and that this type of pyramid scam is punishable in the Penal Code.