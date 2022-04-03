Superintendent of Health is dean of Medicine careers closed by the Cones – Nacionales

The Health Superintendent, Ignacio Mendoza, He is Dean of the Faculty of Medicine of the Maria Serrana Private Universitywhich is in the eye of the storm due to the serious irregularities denounced by the National Council for Higher Education (Cones)which resolved on Thursday close the two Medicine careers of the institution, both from the central headquarters (Loma Pytá) and that of Ciudad del Este.

The Cones closed two Medical Sciences careers after the university tried to issue some 40 titles to people who had not studied subjects, which led Cones to intervene in the institution. The university presented to the Ministry of Education (MEC) certificates of studies with forged signatures authorities of that ministry. In principle there is 5,000 students that appear studying the races and now the learning process is doubted.

The president of the Cones, Narciso Velázquez, indicated that the false certificates are the starting point, since then an intervention was carried out. “A whole study of all the validations was done,” she said. He affirmed that the university itself failed to comply with its regulations in the validation processes. He assured that there document boxes showing irregularities.

According to the president of Cones, during the intervention at the university they accessed lists of students who had supposedly made the medical practices necessary, however, when collating with the different hospitals, They replied that the students never attended.

fight over students

For its part, Ignatius Mendoza told ABC Cardinal that eleven people were the ones who presented false study certificates and not 40 as the Cones refers. He explained that these are students who had come from other (national) universities and validated at the María Serrana University. “I think he was already pre-established. It starts from false premises,” he stated.

The dean indicated that the faculty itself asked the prosecutor to investigate the case. He expressed that the irregularities date from 2017 and that he assumed in the 2020. The intervention of the Cones to the university began in july 2021after a complaint filed by the MEC about the forgery of signatures on study certificates.

Regarding the complaint that the students had not taken the corresponding classes, he replied: “I don’t know who you are referring to, because you have a presence controlwhich with virtual classes are even more rigorous”.

The doctor accepted that he thinks there could be interests from other universities behind these decisions. “At our gate there were already people offering free tuition at other universities,” criticized, alluding to an alleged fight between universities to steal students.

Mendoza commented that approximately 100 people they were received from doctors through María Serrana. She reported that the rector and owner of the university is Gerarda Norma Aquino Saucedo

Mendoza was national deputy by the Central department in 1998 and in 2003. He was a member of the National Health Council in 1991, and from 2003 to 2005. He was also appointed as medical director and later President the Social Security Institute (IPS). It was also parliamentary of Mercosur from 2008 to 2013. In 2019 was elected to take over Health Superintendence.

Minister of Health washes his hands

When asked, the Minister of Health, Julio Borba, explained that the Superintendent of Health was chosen by competition at the time when the minister was Julius Mazzoleni. When asked if Mendoza could be dismissed, he recalled that the Superintendence is a autonomous entity what depends on the National Council of Health.

However the minister of health is the one who presides the National Health Council. The council is made up of 30 entities. Borba showed no intention of proposing the dismissal or summary of Mendoza. He did not directly respond when asked if he would ask. He said that the period of the Superintendence lasts 3 years and that Mendoza has been in office for 2 and a half years.