Superiors, 103,000 students have changed schools or dropped out. “Covid’s fault, but there is no serious policy of orientation”

I’m 103,854 students that will not come to maturity. Boys and girls who enrolled in a school in the 2017/2018 school year but are no longer among them desks. Many (the majority) of them have dropped out of school. They didn’t make it. They preferred to try to find a job. Others have decided to migrate to another instituteperhaps from high school to technician or from the latter to professional. Teenagers or little more who have been affected by the unease created by pandemic. For months everyone has been talking about their difficulties in teaching from home, about the increase in attempts to suicide you hate self-harm. Today, less than two months, from the first test of the state exam, the data made available to the Ministry of Education they deliver a clear picture: five years ago the students enrolled in the first of the second grade secondary school were 592,819; this year the students who reached the fifth grade are 488,965. A sharp decline that has its roots “in the pandemic but also in the lack – he explains Andrew Gavostodirector of the “Giovanni Agnelli” foundation – of a serious policy of orientation“.

Among the first regions with the highest number of pupils who, after five years, no longer appear among the members there are Lombardy (-18.063), Campania (-13753) and Sicily (-10.999). In the second bracket (between 5 and 10 thousand lost or migrant pupils) there areEmilia Romagna (- 8783), la Tuscany (-7486), on Lazio (-7436), the Piedmont (-7019) and finally the Puglia (-6933) and the Veneto (-6823). Analyzing the data, then, it turns out that schools in the North (Piedmont, Liguria, Lombardy, Veneto, Friuli, Emilia Romagna) have a higher number of dropouts (44,846) than those in the South (Basilicata, Calabria, Campania, Sicily, Molise, Sardinia, Puglia), which recorded 39,588 cases. While al Center (Tuscany, Marche, Umbria, Abruzzo, Lazio) it stops at 19.420. “We must observe – explains the director of the foundation”Lambs”- that in the South some regions such as Sardinia or the Calabria they are not among those who wear the black shirt. What is certain is that the number of those who drop out of education or realize they have taken the wrong address in Sicily or Campania remains high ”.

Gavosto is convinced that we should intervene a territorial level with ad hoc policies that take into account the contexts. One of the diagnoses made by the Turin expert is linked to the theme orientation: “It cannot be done only in the third year of middle school but must be played for all three years of secondary first degree. More information must be given to children and their families, and teachers must also do more orientation teaching that allows, through reality assignments, to offer students the opportunity to see theirs inclinations“. Another question: the addresses. In Italy, professionals have always been seen as second-class schools but this is not the case: “In France they are doing a serious reform of the addresses so everyone studies the same disciplines with the addition of some optional subjects depending on the school. In Germany professionals accompany degrees. In Italy, the architecture of the upper secondary school must be rethought “.