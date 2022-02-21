SUPERLATIVE! Pedri gave a ‘master class’ with Barça again

It happened against Napoli and was repeated in Mestalla. Pedri González is being a differential player for FC Barcelona, play ninety minutes or half an hour. The canary has become a footballer who barely touches the ball, leaving ‘details’ that do not go unnoticed by anyone, with the feeling that he does everything, or practically everything, well on the pitch. Against Valencia he rested at the start, but he did not miss the appointment and entered the match in the second half.

“He is not a normal player”, highlighted Xavi Hernández at a press conference after being questioned about the performance of the canary against Valencia. And the thing is that Pedri has to find an explanation, because once again He has been one of Barça’s best with only half an hour he has left a ‘master class’ which he crowned with a great goal from outside the area, although it ended up being awarded to Aubameyang for sneaking into the trajectory of the ball.

His powerful right hand came just five minutes after entering the pitch. A proof of what he can offer that confirms the importance he has for Barça, despite the fact that he is 19 years old. Xavi asked him to be more selfish, to shoot more and be more decisive in front of the rival goal. And there he is.

A week ago, in fact, he had already scored. In Cornellà, on the first play of the confrontation, Jordi Alba sent a very measured cross to the far post from Diego López and the Canarian midfielder appeared to finish offthrowing himself onto the grass, sneaking the ball into the nets after touching the post.

Pedri, a spuerlative player

This is how Xavi Hernández has defined it and he is not without reason. The canary has gone from being a young promise to a crack for all the norm. “I already said in Vitoria that he is a superlative player. It is fantastic how he manages space-time. He can be the best player in his position. And above mark. It’s wonderful to have him on the team. And it is transcendent. It is superlative. A player in capital letters”, said the coach from Egar after the victory in Mestalla.