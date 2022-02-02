Civitanova Marche (Macerata), 02 February 2022

SuperLega, a precious point for the standings in the recovery of the 16th round in Civitanova

An unusual attack from a pure spiker by Riccardo Sbertoli (photo Trabalza)

The recovery of the 16th round of the regular season SuperLega Credem Banca forces Itas Trentino to deal with the first defeat of the calendar year 2022. After a January without setbacks, tonight in Civitanova Marche the yellow-blue team has in fact he had to give way to Cucine Lube for 2-3 in the match that confronted the second forces of the championship.

The reverse, which comes at the end of a beautiful, balanced and spectacular match, sees Lorenzetti’s team interrupt the streak of seven consecutive victories, right in the plant where the victory of the Italian Super Cup 2021 had arrived just over three months earlier.

As on that occasion, Kaziyski and his teammates, however, showed off a generous, effective and convincing volleyball for long stretches, in the presence of a top-level formation like the Italian one. The Gialloblù showed the best things in the first half of the match, a moment in which thanks to blocking, defense and counterattack they managed to carry on 1-0 and then even 2-1, before undergoing the vehement comeback of the hosts who, however, had to sweat until 15-13 of the fifth set to get the better of them. In the comforting general rehearsal, to underline the 18 points of Kaziyski (with 49% in attack), 17 of Michieletto, 16 of Lavia (with 56%) and the consistent contribution of the central couple Podrascanin-Lisinac (23 points in two, with 7 blocks, an ace and high percentages in the first half).

Below is the match report of the sixteenth day of the regular season of SuperLega Credem Banca 2021/22 played tonight at the Eurosuole Forum in Civitanova Marche.

Cucine Lube Civitanova-Itas Trentino 3-2

(20-25, 25-20, 17-25, 25-22, 15-13)

LUBE KITCHENS: Lucarelli 19, Anzani 2, Zaytsev 20, Yant 13, Simon 18, De Cecco 1, Balaso (L); Garcia, Marchisio, Diamantini 1. In Sottile, Jeroncic, Penna. Herdsman Gianlorenzo Blengini.

ITAS TRENTINO: Podrascanin 12, Sbertoli 3, Kaziyski 18, Lisinac 11, Lavia 16, Michieletto 17, Zenger (L); Pinali 1, Sperotto, Cavuto 4. Ne D’Heer, Albergati, De Angelis. Herdsman Angelo Lorenzetti.

REFEREES: Goitre of Turin and Vagni of Perugia.

SET DURATION: 25 ‘, 29’, 26 ‘, 31’, 19 ‘; tot. 2h and 10 ‘.

NOTE: 1,354 spectators, collection of 20,750 euros. Cucine Lube: 4 blocks, 7 aces, 14 errors in service, 8 errors in action, 46% in attack, 51% (33%) in reception. Itas Trentino: 13 blocks, 3 aces, 17 errors in service, 6 errors in action, 53% in attack, 41% (18%) in reception. Mvp Balaso.

Trentino Volley Srl

Press office