Superlega, after the announcement of the social invasion of trolls to support the project

An interesting new background rekindles the spotlight on the Superlega. The operation seems to have been planned for a long time, complete with a social boost. According to the Pandemia Digital study, published by the Spanish news agency El Confidencial, immediately after the announcement of the new tournament in April, numerous bots and fake accounts tried to manipulate the debate to encourage the arrival of the Super League.

The numbers

–

In fact, it appears that, in the 72 hours following the announcement of the project, several fake Twitter accounts produced content in favor of the tournament and against Uefa. In the period under consideration, over 2 million tweets from 272,000 different accounts were published on the Superlega, the vast majority against the project. However, fake accounts posted more than 10 tweets per second to back it up. The hashtag #EstamosContigoPresi in support of Real Madrid president Florentino Perez appeared in 18,000 tweets posted from 7,000 accounts, most of which were created just before the post and with no followers. The study also states that 3,600 tweets with the exact same phrase were published in a few hours: “The Super League is a good idea and will revolutionize football”. The “indicted” profiles can be placed mainly in Spain and Arab countries.