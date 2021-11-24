Superlega, European Union resolution against. Ceferin: “Clear message to the separatists”

The report on sporting values ​​of the European Union was approved in parliament with 597 votes in favor. Ceferin: “Clear message against separatist projects”. Fifa: “Important step forward”

Protecting European sport from the threats of separatist competitions: here is the turning point. Today, in fact, the European Parliament has requested new de facto rules against the Super League, as: “competitions like these undermine the principles and values ​​of solidarity, sustainability, inclusiveness and equity of European sport”. The report on EU sporting values ​​was therefore approved, with 597 votes in favor, 36 against and 55 abstentions. MEPs also requested sanctions for countries that do not comply, such as exclusion from the possibility of hosting major sporting events. “Sport is an important branch of the economy, which represents almost 3% of the EU’s GDP and therefore needs more visibility and more action at Union level”, commented Polish EPP MEP Tomasz Frankowski. , rapporteur on the text of the resolution.

THE UEFA NOTE – “Uefa welcomes the Resolution as an important step forward in the development of the European model of sport based on sporting values, solidarity and merit. The” Frankowski Report “includes specific and actionable recommendations on key issues including good governance, solidarity, equality gender, diversity and fundamental rights, integrity, foundation, sustainability, health and well-being “. Aleksander Ceferin, UEFA president, added that: “the message of the European Parliament on behalf of EU citizens is clear: Europe and Europeans are fundamentally opposed to separatist projects such as the failed European Super League which threatens the values ​​of European sport. . European football is not a market designed to serve only the interests of the elite and profit: it is a European success story that serves society as a whole. We will continue to work with the EU to strengthen and protect the European sports model in the world. of football “.

ALSO FIFA – “FIFA welcomes the report on European Union sports policy prepared by MEP and former professional footballer Tomasz Frankowski, adopted today by the plenary session of the European Parliament. The document represents an important step forward in the development of the sports policy of the European Union. EU in the years to come. In line with FIFA’s ongoing reform of the transfer system, the text notes the need to “regulate the activities of agents” and recognizes the importance of recent reforms, including the establishment of a clearing house, the creation of a licensing system for agents and the setting of limits on agents’ commissions “.

THE SUPERLEGA ANSWERS – “The European Super League proposal was never conceived as a separate league. On the contrary, it has always been contractually subject to ensuring its full compatibility with the continued participation of clubs in their national competitions.” This is the response of Anas Laghrari and John Hahn, the two sponsor financiers of the Super League proposal, regarding the text approved today by the European Parliament in which MEPs declare their opposition to “separatist competitions that endanger the stability of the European sports ecosystem” . “There is a key question missing from today’s report – explained the two financiers -: there is no other circumstance in Europe in which a monopoly private regulator like Uefa based outside the European Union can also be the only dominant operator “. “The main purpose of the Super League proposal is precisely to protect European football from such abuses by imposing strict compliance with the regulations on financial fair play”, continue Laghrari and Hahn, declaring themselves “convinced that the European Court of Justice will protect the application of EU laws in this context, laws that the proposal of the European Super League fully respects “.

