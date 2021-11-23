Superlega, the European Parliament voted: 87% against

BRUSSELS (Belgium) – Another no to the Super League from the European Parliament. As happened at the end of October, when the continental institution had taken a contrary position, also in the meeting in plenary session started this Monday there was an opportunity to return to talk about the project – which sees Juve, Real Madrid and Barcelona at the forefront – which would have led to the creation of a new European competition .

European Parliament, the vote

European Commission Vice President Margaritis Schinas explained in her speech yesterday: “When I was 14 I had the chance to go and see my favorite team, Aris Thessaloniki, to play against Saint-Etienne and two years later against Manchester City, and again with Atletico Madrid. This is because we have grown up in a model where everyone has a chance in an open and merit-based system that provides opportunities for all. This is the model to which our children and grandchildren must rely, to aspire to the same experiences and the same values.“Then there was a new vote, with 597 votes against the Superlega (87%), 36 in favor and 55 abstentions.

Superlega, the replica

It was not long in coming replica of the Superlega, arrived from Anas Laghrari and John Hahn, the two sponsors of the proposal: “The European Super League proposal was never conceived as a separate league. On the contrary, it has always been contractually subject to ensuring its full compatibility with the continued participation of clubs in their national competitions. There is a key issue missing from today’s report: there is no other circumstance in Europe in which a monopoly private regulator like Uefa, based outside the European Union, can also be the only dominant player. The main purpose of the Super League proposal is precisely to protect European football from such abuses by imposing strict compliance with the regulations on financial fair play.. We are convinced that the European Court of Justice will protect the application of EU laws in this context, laws that the proposal of the European Super League fully respects“.