Superlega, the ruling of the European Parliament arrives

Through a harsh statement released today, the European Parliament strongly opposed the project of the Superalloy, which still sees at the forefront 3 of the 12 founding clubs: Juventus, real Madrid And Barcelona. This is the press release:

“The European model of sport recognizes the need to integrate the principles of solidarity, sustainability, inclusion, open competition, sporting merit and fairness and consequently strongly opposes competitions that harm these principles: the European Super League was a clear example of this type of action which, for the moment and fortunately, has failed due to strong opposition to its implementation “.

The comment from the UEFA president was not long in coming Aleksander Ceferin:

“The message of the European Parliament on behalf of EU citizens is clear: Europe and Europeans are fundamentally opposed to separatist projects such as the failed European Super League which threatens the values ​​of European sport. European football is not a market designed to serve only the interests of the elite and profit – it is a European success story that serves the whole of society. We will continue to work with the EU to strengthen and protect the European sporting model in the world of football“.