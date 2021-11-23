Superlega, the sensational decision of the European Parliament arrives

BRUSSELS (Belgium) – The European Parliament lashes out against the Super League. The meeting in plenary session was an opportunity to talk about the project that would lead to the creation of a new European competition , which still sees Juventus, Real Madrid and Barcelona at the forefront. In this regard, in Brussels they had already expressed themselves at the end of October, taking a contrary position with a note in which it was emphasized that the European Union should have been more involved in the sports scene “to encourage a fairer model that aligns with the EU values ​​of inclusiveness and equity “.

The vote of the European Parliament

In her speech yesterday, Vice-President of the European Commission Margaritis Schinas reiterated the concept: “When I was 14 I had the chance to go and see my favorite team, Aris Thessaloniki, to play against Saint-Etienne and two years later against Manchester City, and again with Atletico Madrid. This is because we have grown up in a model where everyone has a chance in an open and merit-based system that provides opportunities for all. This is the model to which our children and grandchildren must rely, to aspire to the same experiences and the same values.“. Following a new vote in this new plenary session, There were 597 votes against the Super League, just 36 in favor and 55 abstentions.

The replica of the Superlega

Then came the replica by Anas Laghrari and John Hahn, the two sponsors of the proposal of the Superalloy: “The European Super League proposal was never conceived as a separate league. On the contrary, it has always been contractually subject to ensuring its full compatibility with the continued participation of clubs in their national competitions. There is a key issue missing from today’s report: there is no other circumstance in Europe in which a monopoly private regulator like Uefa, based outside the European Union, can also be the only dominant player. The main purpose of the Super League proposal is precisely to protect European football from such abuses by imposing strict compliance with the regulations on financial fair play.. We are convinced that the European Court of Justice will protect the application of EU laws in this context, laws that the proposal of the European Super League fully respects“.