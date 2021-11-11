“Superlega? We at Juve want to play those European games there”

“I have been talking about it with the president for a few years. The future of football is increasingly heading towards a Europeanization with respect to national championships. The Juve level player wants to play those games, with all due respect. I had been talking to the president for many years about this possibility. The athletes of our level but also the fans want to see more and more European level matches. ” Like this George Chiellini, interviewed by Diletta Leotta on DAZN, returns to the controversial speech of the Super League, underlining the position of the players and highlighting the problems for the future of the football business.

These are the words of the defender reported by the Calcio & Finanza website: “There are some teams too many in Serie A at the moment, we should be 18. Paradoxically, we could also go back to 16 but I think 18 is the right number to go back to increasing competitiveness and giving more space to European level matches “he continues. Chiellini.

We have reached a point of no return. Institutions, clubs and players must come together to reform the calendar and create new competitions to restore momentum to this sport, which remains the most beautiful in the world but for me it can be improved. When I talked about my desire to have an experience in the USA, they are masters at this, they have created Super Leagues in every sport.

In my opinion, even if we romantics in football would like the abolition of the Var, remove the offside or put the pass back to the goalkeeper, the world is moving forward and we must not preclude ourselves from changing. I think finding people who can discuss together to improve football is essential. At the moment there is no dialogue, but we are moving towards an unsustainable situation for everyone, for us, for the clubs and even the fans feel it. “