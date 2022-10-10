Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman in real life: An AI shows what DC superheroes and villains would look like

You’re used to seeing them in comics and on the big and small screen, but What would the real versions of DC superheroes and villains be like?

Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, Robert Pattinson, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa… These performers bring them to life in the dc cinematic universe Y, although some physically resemble their original version -the one in the graphic novels-, the artist TheSnyderKnight has used a Artificial intelligence to create images of what they would look like wonder-woman, Batman, Superman and more characters if they lived in our world.

What would Wonder Woman be like according to her version of the comics? And Superman? Would The Last Son of Krypton look like Cavill if the image of him on paper was flesh and blood? What would happen to Flash, Black Adam Y the joker?

Below, we take a look at Twitter user TheSnyderKnight’s work and compare it to the different characters’ version in the comics. What do you think of the result?