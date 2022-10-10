Superman, Batman and Wonder Woman in real life: An AI shows what DC superheroes and villains would look like
An artist has made use of this tool to create images of these iconic characters as if they were walking through our world.
You’re used to seeing them in comics and on the big and small screen, but What would the real versions of DC superheroes and villains be like?
Gal Gadot, Dwayne Johnson, Robert Pattinson, Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa… These performers bring them to life in the dc cinematic universe Y, although some physically resemble their original version -the one in the graphic novels-, the artist TheSnyderKnight has used a Artificial intelligence to create images of what they would look like wonder-woman, Batman, Superman and more characters if they lived in our world.
What would Wonder Woman be like according to her version of the comics? And Superman? Would The Last Son of Krypton look like Cavill if the image of him on paper was flesh and blood? What would happen to Flash, Black Adam Y the joker?
Below, we take a look at Twitter user TheSnyderKnight’s work and compare it to the different characters’ version in the comics. What do you think of the result?
Diana/Wonder Woman
Gal Gadot gives life to Diana/wonder-woman on the big screen.
Clark Kent/Superman
henry cavill is the last actor who has given life to Clark Kent/Superman on the big screen.
Thaal Sinestro
Thaal Sinestro He made his big screen debut in the movie Green Lantern with Mark Strong playing him.
Kyle Rayner/Green Lantern
kyle rayner is one of the Green Lanterns from the DC comics.
the joker
The most recent film version of the joker is the one played by Joaquin Phoenix.
Eobard Thawne/Reverse Flash
Reverse Flash is the name used by some supervillains in DC comics. Eobard Thawne is the most famous of them.
Barry Allen/Flash
Ezra Miller is the actor who brings to life Barry Allen/Flash on the big screen.
Rachel Roth/Raven
Teagan Crof plays Rachel Roth/Raven in the series titans.
Dinah Lance/Black Canary
Katie Cassidy has given life to Dinah Lance/black canary on the small screen.
David Hyde/Black Throw Blanket
David Hyde/black blanket He has appeared in the movie Aquaman and has been played by Yahya Abdul-Mateen II.
Teth-Adam/Black Adam
Dwayne Johnson He is part of the DC cinematographic universe playing Teth-Adam/Black Adam.
Jason Todd/Red Hood
Ancient Robin of Batman, Jason Todd He went from being a faithful companion of the Dark Knight to a villain.
Bruce Wayne/Batman
Robert Pattinson He is the last actor to play BruceWayne/Batman on the big screen.
Koriand’r/Starfire
Anna Diop brings to life Koriand’r/star fire in the series titans.
Arthur Curry/Aquaman
Jason Momoa interprets Arthur Curry/Aquaman on the big screen.