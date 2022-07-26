Superman: Did Dwayne Johnson just reveal that Henry Cavill will no longer play the superhero?

During a question and answer session at Comic Con in San Diego last weekend, Dwayne Johnson hinted that the role of Superman – who has been portrayed in film by Henry Cavill since 2013 – was currently vacant.

Earthquake in the DC Comics universe. During a question and answer session at Comic Con in San Diego where he came to talk about the film “Black Adam” which will be released in theaters on October 19, Dwayne Johnson hinted that the role of Superman was currently vacant. Which would mean that Henry Cavill, who has been wearing the superhero cape since 2013, has definitely drawn a line under the character. When asked who would win in a face-off between Superman and Black Adam, this is what the comedian answered:

Dwayne Johnson response to who would win the fight between Superman or Black Adam #BlackAdam #SDCC pic.twitter.com/uRZCj19CTL — Deadline Hollywood (@DEADLINE) July 23, 2022

“That’s a great question. […] Weight level, they are quite close. I guess it all probably depends on who is playing Superman; I’ll just say that. I’m going to stop there, ”he says with a smile on his lips, while the audience is heard. It must be said that Henry Cavill has established himself as one of the best interpreters of Superman in the hearts of fans who, rightly, fear his departure.

This phrase from Dwayne Johnson will irremediably revive speculation about the identity of the actor who will take over the role. For a long time, Matt Bomer had been tipped as the perfect candidate. But at 44, he is probably too old to embody the character for the long term. Let the predictions begin!