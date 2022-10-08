Superman: Dwayne Johnson fought for Henry Cavill

According to a new report, Dwayne Johnson pressured Warner Bros. Discovery to get comedian Henry Cavill back as Superman.

In recent months, several hallway noises suggest that the actor Dwayne Johnson will oversee, with other producers and the pundits of the WBD, the future of the DCEU. New information comes to confirm his rumors, in particular the fact that The Rock would have demanded to Warner Bros Discovery a new contract for Henry Cavill.

Indeed, in a recent episode of the Marvelvision podcast, the former editor of Birth. Movies. Death. Devin Faraci revealed thatHenry Cavill will reprise the role of Superman in black adambecause Dwayne Johnson fought for him to do so.

‘Yeah. It’s not, like, specific. It’s all that’s going on behind the scenes that I found quite fascinating, that the reason why…Henry Cavill came back as Superman in Black Adam is because The Rock demanded it. He pressured Warner Bros. so that they go see Henry Cavill and that they sign a new contract with Henry Cavill, saying in particular that they were going to develop a new film on Superman… And all because The Rock insisted.‘

For several hours, scoopers, including Twitter user and insider “ ViewerAnon“, confirm Cavill’s return to the DCEU. Recall that Superman would make his big comeback in the post-generic scene of Black Adam.

Scheduled for October 19, 2022 in the rooms, black adam is made by Jaume Collet-Serra with Dwayne Johnson (Black Adam), Noah Centino (Albert Rothstein/Atom Smasher), Aldis Hodge (Hawkman/Carter Hall), Quintessa Swindell (Cyclone), Pierce Brosnan (Kent Nelson / Dr. Fate), Sarah Shahi and Marwan Kenzari.