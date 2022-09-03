Superman & Lois clarified their relationship with the Arrowverse through a bland explanation

When the idea of Superman & Lois It was suggested that this would be a new DC series framed in the Arrowverse that would follow the adventures of Tyler Hoechlin’s Clark Kent/Superman and Bitsie Tulloch’s Lois Lane after their appearances in the Supergirl series and crossovers such as “Elsewords” and ” Crisis on Infinite Earths”.

However, while in productions like super girl references to the rest of the Arrowverse were regular, in Superman & Lois those connections have been conspicuous by their absence and so far their only firm tie to that franchise was an appearance by John Diggle (David Ramsey) in a first season episode.

Of course, that generated a lot of speculation regarding the true relationship of Superman & Lois with the Arrowverse and, as the showrunner of that series had promised, those doubts and conjectures were finally resolved with the second season of the man of steel program.

[A continuación entraremos en el terreno de los spoilers de”Waiting for Superman”, el episodio número 15 de la segunda temporada de Superman & Lois]

spoilers

In the context of the final fight against Ally Allston, Sam Lane had the opportunity to speak briefly with his grandchildren and was in charge of confirming that Superman & Lois it is not set in the Arrowverse.

“I have been working for the Department of Defense for a long time. I’ve seen things you wouldn’t believe: glimpses of other worlds and the superhero leagues within them. And although we only have his father on this planet, thank God we have him, because he is the best of any Earth ”Sam said.

That revelation is not completely surprising and is even something that many fans already suspected in the absence of mentions of Kara / Supergirl. However, it remains a fairly simple definitive confirmation that Superman & Lois it is not part of the Arrowverse and its history takes place on a parallel Earth to the world of The Flash, Green Arrow and company.

The heroes of Earth Prime from television and their Superman who is not the same as “Superman & Lois”.

Of course, now we do not know what is the denomination of the Earth of Superman & Lois and we also don’t know what Clark and Lois’ doppelgangers are up to in the Arrowverse. But to ratify this scenario, the showrunner of Superman & LoisTodd Helbing explained what led to this decision.

During a conversation with TV Line, Helbing acknowledged that they initially had mentions and visual references to the rest of the Arrowverse in the first few episodes of Superman & Loishowever, little by little those winks were eliminated and, since they did not make it to the screen, including them later “became a can of worms even mentioning it”.

DC and I had a conversation during season 1, and at that point the decision was made (to keep Superman & Lois separate), but I couldn’t make it public until the end of this season. Helbing said. “So when I was getting all these questions (in previous interviews), I knew what we were doing, but I never got to talk about it. It got a little frustrating on my part, but I totally understand DC’s position. So this can finally be put to rest.”

“I’ve said from the beginning that we want to put our own stamp on the Superman property. This wasn’t meant to alienate us from the Arrowverse, but since so many of the other shows will sadly no longer be on the air, I felt like it was the right thing to do.”, he added.

Since Superman & Lois began its broadcast, the Arrowverso has reduced its size considerably and no longer has productions like Supergirl, Legends of Tomorrow Y bat-womanso before this confirmation Flash is definitely the last Arrowverse series standing.

And if you’re wondering why the heck John Diggle showed up in Superman & Lois if the series is not part of the Arrowverse, Helbing maintains that the character that David Ramsey has embodied in a couple of episodes of the series is a doppelganger of Oliver Queen’s friend who appeared in Arrow and, in another recent disappointing Arrowverse twist, he closed out his story as the Green Lantern in TheFlash.

Although a distance between Superman & Lois It may seem like a good thing for those who value this series but are not fans of the proposal of the television saga that started with Arrowit’s also a major hint that a major DC era on television is coming to an end.