“Supermán” López is separated by Astana after drug trafficking scandal

Surprisingly this Thursday it was learned that Miguel Angel “Superman” Lopez was being investigated by the so-called ‘Maynar Case’involving the physician and physiologist Mark Maynar in crimes of trafficking illegal medicines to Spain.

According to the media outlet Ciclo 21, the Spanish Civil Guard changed the status to “Superman” Lopez of witness to investigated in the crime. The Colombian is expected to give his statement in this regard days after the Vuelta a España. The cyclist was arrested at the Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport in Spain, but was released.

After the news was released, the Astana issued a statement stating that “superman” López will be removed from the team.

“The news spread in the media yesterday afternoon did not come as a surprise and at the moment we do not have any details. With this, the team decided to suspend Miguel Ángel López from any activity with the team until all the circumstances of the case are clarified.”, he claimed the Astana.

With this, the Colombian cyclist misses important races such as the Villafranca-Classic Test of Ordizia wave Tour of Castile and Leonwhich are part of the preparation for the Back to Spaina race in which he will not be either.

On May 11, the Spanish Civil Guard searched the Physiology Laboratory of the Faculty of Sports Sciences, a site where the physiologist Marcos Maynar works. The authorities were looking for evidence to implicate the doctor with the crimes of illegal drug trafficking to Spain and money laundering.

During the search, Marcos Maynar was arrested, but for now he faces his trial in freedom. He has yet to give his statement just like Michelangelo “Superman” López, who went from being a witness to being involved in the case.

