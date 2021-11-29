Supermarket disappearance alarm in Italy. Let’s see what happens

Not only the large French chains such as Auchan and Carrefour are involved, but also many small and large supermarkets and many local shops.

More and more Italians complain about the gradual closure of supermarkets. A problem for those who have to do the shopping, but also an occupational drama. The reasons are many. On the one hand, we have the Covid pandemic which has accustomed Italians to shopping online. This change in consumer habits may seem small but multiplied by the daily influx of shopping malls generates a significant loss of clientele. Secondly, we have the continuous waves of Covid. Keeping malls open during covid waves is a business and very often means working at a loss.

So many causes and so many problems

Industry experts also say that the large distribution chains operating in Italy also face numerous strategic mistakes from the past. In short, a series of multiple causes that can make life in shopping centers increasingly difficult. Furthermore, we must not forget the impact of inflation. Inflation is increasing the upstream costs in the production of goods and these costs are slowly being discharged onto the large retailers which are increasingly unable to absorb them. In short, a complex framework in which employment is once again paying us. E-commerce is a great opportunity for some but it also means a deadweight loss of jobs for others. Competition from discounters is also not secondary. The consumer, besieged by inflation and uncertainty, is afraid for the future and prefers to focus on the chains that allow them to save as much as possible.

But the issue of inflation is complex.

We talk about it in these articles because it can strongly erode the purchasing power of families.