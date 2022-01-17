Supermarkets, the ranking of the best (made by customers) crowns Esselunga. Ipercoop, on the other hand, has the best own-brand products

Clean, without too much queue at the checkout, with quality commercial brand products and with the possibility of being able to buy everything in the same store. These are the strengths of the trusted supermarket according to the sample of over 9 thousand respondents, shareholders of Altroconsumo, which published the results of the investigation.

The table created by Altroconsumo

For many – it is the analysis of Other consumption – it’s important that it is clean, but also that don’t make too much queue Checkout. There are many relevant aspects that we evaluate when we shop: but, in general, we are quite satisfied of the chain we frequent for our purchases. The almost ten thousand shareholders who participated in the survey revealed their spending habits and the level of satisfaction with supermarkets, hypermarkets and discount stores. Many (63%) go to these places once or twice a week, while almost a quarter (22%) go there more often.

PHYSICAL STORE ALWAYS, OR ALMOST

The 76% of the interviewees never bought in an online supermarket. However, the propensity has increased compared to before the pandemic for Covid-19, even if we are far from abandoning the old supermarket to switch to digital shopping only. In short, our favorite is the good old traditional supermarket, even if digitized and innovated in the structure.

WHY REALLY THAT SUPER?

The 35% of those interviewed chose to shop in one supermarket rather than another mainly for practical reasons, such as being close to home or work. 21% for economic reasons: Aldi, Eurospin, IN’s and Lidl are selected for low prices. Who likes to have a lot of choice instead he does his shopping at Ipercoop, which turned out to be at the top of the preferences for the range of products. From Esselunga you go instead for the quality of the products. 81% go to the supermarket by car; only 14% on foot. Carrefour Express (with smaller outlets, often in the city center) leads the way for the percentage of customers who walk there.

PRICES IN FIRST PLACE

In general, to affect people’s satisfaction a lot there is always the price factorthe. In the case of supermarkets it also has a lot of importance satisfaction with fresh products and for commercial brand products, i.e. those with the different brands of the supermarket chain itself. On the top the historic chain is placed in the general classification of supermarkets long S; the discount which satisfies the most is Aldi, of German origin; among the locals stands the Roman Pewex. If you go into detail, Ipercoop is the best chain for own brand products; Tosano (one of the most deeply rooted realities from Brescia to Venice to Ferrara) the one best appreciated for prices. The Venetian Cadoro chain stands out for the quality of the products purchased.

HOW THE INVESTIGATION WAS CARRIED OUT

The survey took place in June 2021. 9,799 Altroconsumo shareholders participated. The investigation took place through a online questionnaire. Whoever replied had the opportunity to evaluate up to two different chains of which you are a regular customer. Respondents were asked what products they put in their shopping cart when shopping at the supermarket e where they buy the products they do not buy from large retailers. What are the characteristics that consumers consider important in the choice of super and styled were verified a ranking of the chainsand, based on the level of satisfaction.