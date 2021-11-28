Supermarkets, what happens? They could disappear, here are all the reasons

The pandemic has accelerated a process on supermarkets already underway. Between closures and downsizing, the situation is dangerous. Here are the reasons for this scenario.

There pandemic it has undoubtedly had an incredible impact on the economy. It has revolutionized people’s everyday life. And it has allowed consumers around the world to change their view. A situation that continues to be alive and that has a negative impact on supermarkets.

Quite often, we read about closings and downsizing. Consumers are now wondering if supermarkets will disappear completely one day. As we know, things change. THE times are not always the same and the technology advances incessantly. In fact, changing people’s daily habits.

The question about the disappearance of supermarkets inevitably arises from the power of digital. We know well how virtuality is now here I’m And constant in our daily life. In fact, Amazon no longer only sells technological products but also basic necessities. For this reason, let’s take a closer look at what could lead to this scenario.

Could supermarkets disappear?

There pandemic accelerated several dynamics that had arisen from before. Some consumers, in fact, proceeded to have their shopping delivered directly to their homes. A way, as we can imagine, fast but also safe. Especially nowadays where it is always better to avoid contact. This practice, with the coronavirus, has grown dramatically. In fact, not even with fewer restrictions consumers have given up on that.

This change has brought other problems for supermarkets. Those who have failed to keep up with the times have closed. The many closures, in fact, are not accidental. And they shouldn’t cause a stir. Who does not adapt, unfortunately, pay pledge. Consider, for example, a Carrefour which announced both the closure of stores and a sharp downsizing on the Italian territory. Which has led to many layoffs. Same thing Auchan. Not surprisingly, Carrefour has merged with Auchan.

As mentioned, things change. THE times they evolve and bring many changes. The change of generations should also not be underestimated. Before, they were used to going out and shopping. Now, with the smartphone and the applications it is possible to have everything quickly at home.