Supermodel Bella Hadid believes she lost contracts because of her support for the Palestinian cause

“There have been a lot of brands that have stopped working with me. Many friends also turned their backs on me. » These are the words of the supermodel Bella Hadid. Invited to speak by the journalist and activist Noor Tagouriin his podcast “Rep”the model indicated that her support for the Palestinian cause had repercussions on his career. However, she does not intend to end her engagement.

Bella Hadid is 25 years old and lives in California. She is the daughter of Mohammad Hadida Palestinian real estate developer, and Yolanda Hadid, Dutch model. Her parents divorced in 2000 and the young woman remembers having the feeling of being “ripped off” to the Palestinian side of his family. It is naturally through the social networks (she has 54 million subscribers on instagram) that she shows her support for Palestine.

Among his messages published on the web, Bella Hadid notably shared a letter denouncing the “apartheid” of theHebrew state. During the last fashion weekshe and her sister, Gigi Hadid, also a model, have indicated that they want to donate their checks to associations helping Ukraine and the Palestinian cause. In July 2021one of his posts had been deleted frominstagram. She had published her father’s passport and added the message “I am proud to be Palestinian”. “When I talk about Palestine, I am given labels of things that I am not. But I can talk about a situation similar to what is happening there or elsewhere in the world, and that is respectable. So what’s the difference”she had questioned, a few days earlier, in a podcast “Rep”.