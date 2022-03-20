Supermodel Bella Hadid regrets having cosmetic surgery in her teens

Alexandra Ferguson

(CNN) – Supermodel Bella Hadid has confessed that she regrets having a nose job as a teenager.

On the cover of the April issue of American Vogue magazine, the supermodel declared that she wishes she hadn’t gone under the knife at age 14.

“I wish I had kept the nose of my ancestors,” he said. “I think he would have grown up with her.”

Hadid has been singled out for undergoing numerous other procedures, the magazine wrote, but the 25-year-old denies it. “People always have something to say, but what I have to say is that I have always been misunderstood in my industry and by the people around me.”

Hadid opened up about her mental health in an Instagram post in November of last year. Alongside a series of tear-stained selfies, she wrote: “I’ve had enough meltdowns and burnouts to know this: If you work hard enough on yourself, spending time alone to understand your traumas, triggers, joys and routine, you can always understand or learn more about your own pain and how to manage it.”

The new Vogue interview details the burnout Hadid says she’s experienced in the past year, which led her to a treatment program that includes medication and talk therapy. “There were people online saying, ‘You live an amazing life,’” she said. “So how can I complain? I always felt that I had no right to complain, which meant that I had no right to help, which was my first problem.

Although she alludes to “multiple childhood traumas”, it is clear that the pressures of working in the fashion industry have also taken their toll.

Bella Hadid walks the runway during the Isabel Marant Fall-Winter 2022 show in Paris. Credit: Peter White/Getty Images

“I’ve had girls crying on my lap at four in the morning, still trying out for one show when they have to be at another show at 7 in the morning,” she said. “Completely shattered, hair burned off, not having eaten anything, exhausted to the point of shaking.”

Hadid acknowledges that progress has been made in recent years, but there is still a long way to go as “fashion can make or break you”.

She told Vogue: “Girls are finally rising above prototype sizes, but when I started seven years ago, I didn’t fit my clothes at Saint Laurent. I remember a stylist talking about my weight because he couldn’t zip me up.”

“Looking back, I think so, because a prototype size of Saint Laurent from the catwalk was not a real size for anyone. But then you think there’s something wrong with you, and no one around you says, no, no, you’re fine, don’t worry, it’s a small size.”

Bella Hadid on the cover of American Vogue. Credit: Ethan James Green/Vogue

Hadid, the daughter of real estate developer Mohamed Hadid and former “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” partner Yolanda Hadid, also spoke of unfavorable comparisons to her sister, fellow model Gigi Hadid.

“I was the ugliest sister. I was the one with brown hair. She wasn’t as cool as Gigi, she wasn’t as outgoing,” she said. “And unfortunately, when they tell you things so many times, you end up believing it. I always wonder how a girl with incredible insecurities, anxiety, depression, body image issues, eating issues, who hates being touched, who has intense social anxiety… what was she thinking going into this business? But over the years I became a good actress.”

