‘Supernatural’: 8 Guest Stars You Forgot Appeared On The Show

Supernatural wins the award for longest-running science fiction series in the United States with fifteen seasons in total. That long career opens up plenty of opportunities for guest appearances by actors who end up as stars later on. Here are eight actors you forgot appeared as guests Supernatural.

Misha Collins, Jared Padalecki and Jensen Ackles from ‘Supernatural’ | Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The CW

Jeffrey Dean Morgan was Pope Winchester in ‘Supernatural’

It’s okay. We’ll tell you that you probably didn’t forget that Jeffrey Dean Morgan appeared on Supernatural. However, before he was known as the ruthless Negan who wielded a baseball bat in The Walking Deadhe was killing supernatural spirits with his sons, Sam and Dean.

‘Supernatural’ Season 6 featured guest star Robert Englund

By now, Robert Englund’s name is synonymous with horror. So it’s no surprise that Freddy Krueger himself appeared in an episode of Supernatural Season 6 as a family friend of the Winchesters.

Paris Hilton made fun of herself as a ‘Supernatural’ guest star in an episode

Hilton appears as a goddess who owns a wax statue in Supernatural Season 5, but it’s likely to be a callback to the new version of Hilton and Jared Padalecki. House of Wax. It was a good tongue-in-cheek episode for the series though.

‘Supernatural’ guest star Paris Hilton | Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

RELATED: ‘The OC’: 4 Stars You Forgot Appeared On Teen Soap

Colin Ford plays a young Sam Winchester in the fourth season of ‘Supernatural’

Before living it in a post-apocalyptic world run by teenagers in the Netflix series. Sunrise, Ford nabbed the role of the younger version of Padalecki’s character, Sam. Fans may also recognize him from his time on the television series based on the Stephen King novel, Under the dome.

Mitch Pileggi guest stars as Sam and Dean’s grandfather

If you grew up in the ’90s, you probably remember Mitch Pileggi as the gruff deputy director of the FBI in The files x. It appears that he traded one supernatural-related role for another when he appeared in Supernatural as Sam and Dean’s maternal grandfather. we always knew the I knew the truth was out there…

Another ‘Walking Dead’ alum who appeared on ‘Supernatural’ was Lauren Cohan

We all cried when Lauren Cohan’s character saw her love, Glenn, die a grisly death at the hands of Negan. However, before seeing everything that happened, she appeared as Bela Talbot in Supernatural. It mainly caused the Winchester brothers a lot of trouble, but they prevailed.

Gary Cole pulled off another performance as the sleazy salesman

Cole’s portrayal of everyone’s least favorite boss in office space gave fans some of the most quotable lines in movie history. We like to think he channeled that character when he played a seedy Hollywood producer in an episode of Supernatural.

Linda Blair, guest star of ‘Supernatural’ | Photo by Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images

horror royalty cute blair was a ‘Supernatural’ guest star in season 2

Linda Blair cut her teeth as an actress in the role of Regan in The Exorcist. The movie easily goes down in history as one of the scariest moves to hit theaters in the ’70s. In season 2, she plays a detective who arrests Sam and Dean. It may only be one episode. However, no one can discount the fact that the producers managed to snag Blair herself for the role.

Supernatural it ended its historic run in November 2020. Don’t worry though. All 15 seasons are currently available on Netflix.

RELATED: ‘Dawson’s Creek’: 5 Stars You Forgot Appeared On Teen Soap