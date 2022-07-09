Supernotariado: the megalot they seek to sell before the possession of Petro – Investigative Unit

At 10 o’clock on the morning of this Tuesday, July 12, the deadline for submitting purchase offers on one of the most valuable megalots in Bogotá expires.

It is located in one of the best sectors of Ciudad Salitre, near the prosecutor’s bunker, from the United States embassy, ​​the Administrative Court of Cundinamarca and the luxurious Gran Hyatt hotel.

According to plans, the property has about 8,689 square meters.

In fact, in the sector it is known as the ‘diamond lot’. According to plans, it has about 8,689 square metersalmost twice the land where Casa Nariño stands.

Y It is one of the last properties that the Beneficencia de Cundinamarca obtained from the inheritance of millionaire José Joaquín Vargas.in 1937.

EL TIEMPO investigated and established that it is an official property and that the ‘For Sale’ notice was installed on June 22 last.

The one in charge of carrying out the public call is the Real Estate Company of Cundinamarca, which was hired, in October 2021, by the owner of the magnificent property: the Superintendence of Notaries and Registrywhich aspires to obtain 75,552 million pesos in that transaction.

Next Tuesday, July 12, the deadline to submit offers for the Ciudad Salitre lot (Bogotá) closes.

‘Money goes down the siphon’

Gabriel Vallejo, representative to the Chamber for Risaralda

The process would have nothing in particular if it were not for the fact that the entity that is selling it is, paradoxically, one of the ones that raises the most money: about 1.2 billion pesos for services of registration, certification and copies of titles, acts and documents in notaries and in the 195 offices of public instruments throughout the country.

Also, In the midst of a political control debate – last August – Fernanda García, current Superintendent of Notaries, was expressly asked not to sell the ‘diamond lot’ until the budgetary problems presented by that entity are clarified.

“If we don’t have budget clarity, don’t sell that real estate on 26th. Let’s first solve the structural problem; I tell you because that money is going to go down the siphons. Do not sell the real estate, let’s look for the resources of the budget; it is time to review percentages”, assured the representative of Risaralda Gabriel Vallejo (Democratic Center).

paying rent

Fernanda García, Superintendent of Notaries and Registry.

And so he ratified it to EL TIEMPO: “It is an act of disrespect and courtesy to sell that lot before the change of government. And I believe that neither this nor the new government should sell such a valuable asset”.

Y the president of the National Union of Notarial Workers (Sintranore), Dehiby Villamizar, agrees with the congressman.

And adds that does not understand why they want to sell the megalot that two previous superintendents (Jairo Mesa and Jorge Vélez) had projected as the great headquarters of the entitythrough a public-private partnership (PPP).

EL TIEMPO established that, in December 2021, an attempt had already been made to change ownership of the ‘diamond lot’.

In fact, they managed to offer it to the Prosecutor’s Office and the Judiciary to expand and unify offices. But the project never got off the ground..

In any case, the head of the union says that while the lot remains inactive, its officials in Bogotá are literally scattered in three buildings: the main headquarters, on Carrera 7th with Calle 26; another in the Teusaquillo neighborhood and one more, rented last January, in the San Martín shopping center. For 10 months, 1,200 million pesos are paid.

The ‘For Sale’ notice was installed on June 22 last.

zero and go two

On December 22, 2021, the first sale process of the Supernotariado lot was declared void.

EL TIEMPO established that, in December 2021, an attempt had already been made to change ownership of the ‘diamond lot’.

According to scriptures, in 1987 it passed into the hands of the disappeared Central Mortgage Bank, and four years later it was acquired by the Superintendency of Notaries for 1,068 million pesos at the time..

But, in mid-December, a new call had to be made. The reason: the real estate indicated that no interested party had appeared. In addition, if someone wants to bid this time, he will have to deposit not 30 percent (as was first required), but 20 percent of the value: 15,110 million pesos.

In the political control debate in August, the current superintendent indicated that she should sell the lot due to the serious budgetary problems that the entity is going through..

With money, but in trouble

The Superintendence of Notaries pays 1,886 million pesos in predial for the lot.

“With 28 percent of the total collection that we have left, it is very difficult to deal with infrastructure problems. When an entity does not have the income, what does it do? sell what you have (…). I made contact with the Central de Inversiones (Cisa), to see what possibility there would be that on the properties that the Superintendency has throughout the national territory (including the ‘diamond lot’) a purchase offer could be made to have that income and to be able to invest it in the 195 offices”, he explained.

And so he ratified it in dialogue with EL TIEMPO, in which he also warned that, If that property is sold, the money would be left to the new Petro administration. And he revealed that 1,880 million pesos of predial are paid for that asset that is still. Also, so far no interested party has come forward.

Other properties for sale

These are the other properties that the Superintendency of Notaries has available to sell or lease with the Real Estate Company of Cundinamarca.

The budget problems mentioned by the official, the union and Congressman Vallejo refer to the fact that the Super must transfer, by law, 72 percent of its income to various State entitiesincluding the Ministry of Justice, Uspec, the Judicial Branch and the criminal justice system for adolescents.

The union claims that These transfers are irregular, since they are collections of fees that must be reinvested in the operation of the entity and not transferred to other entities, as has been happening.

Also, the Ministry of Finance itself has told them that it was an initiative of Congress and not theirs to authorize and increase those percentages. And that portfolio has not done any financial feasibility study of the Super with what is left.

The Superintendence of Notaries and Registry, aspires to obtain 75,552 million pesos for the sale of the megalot.

To this is added that it is not certain that if you integrate the money from the sale of the ‘diamond lot’ into the budget, they can execute it. And for some it would be better if the new government decided their fate.

EL TIEMPO called the real estate company, and they pointed out that there is still time to present offers.

Also, they have other properties of that entity for sale, among them two colonial houses in Cartagena and Santa Marta.

‘We put it up for sale since December’

The superintendent assured that if it is sold, the money will be executed by the new administration. And she warned that figures and budgets were given at the junction.

The notary superintendent, Fernanda García, began by pointing out that it is not true that she is selling the lot at the last minute, but rather since December. And she said that this is because the entity has serious financial problems: “He only keeps 28% of what he collects. And the lot generates a property tax of 1,886 million pesos a year, it was not exploited and there is a rule that states that if we do not exploit it, Cisa will take it”.

He added that he told Congress that the entity has been in bad shape for 10 years, which is why they approved removing it. Regarding the brake on the sale due to the change of government, he said: “Why? The Government has not finished, I started the sale when Cisa wanted to take it. The entity has many needs, due to corruption of land theftwhich is what trade unionists do not show”.

And added that if sold, the money will be executed by the new administration. And he warned that in the junction figures and budgets were given and that 112 infrastructure works are left operating despite the budget.

INVESTIGATIVE UNIT

u.investigativa@eltiempo.com

@UinvestigativaET

