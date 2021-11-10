Supernova by Harry Macqueen and more: the complete filmography of Stanley Tucci

The latest film directed by the English director Harry Macqueen, Supernova, was released in Italy on September 16, 2021.

The film, presented in September 2020 at San Sebastián International Film Festival and then released in British cinemas in November of the same year, it tells the very deep and painful sentimental relationship between Sam and Tusker. The couple, who have shared a deep bond for 20 years, are struggling with Tusker’s disease, played by Stanley Tucci, during one of their motorhome trips. The early dementia diagnosed to his partner will also test the strength of Sam, played by Colin Firth.

Supernova: the sentimental drama starring Stanley Tucci and Colin Firth

The sentimental drama tells, in addition to deep character differences, unexpected within a couple who has shared life for over twenty years, the desire to be together and live as long as possible together, before the disease corrodes the dedication within the relationship deeper than life has given to the two men.

Stanley Tucci has the delicate and dangerous task of interpreting with humanity, in its most sincere meaning, a disease that can sweep away one of the absolute motors of our life: memory. In Supernova, memory, understood as one of the pillars to which the couple clings at all costs, is put at risk by the early dementia diagnosed in Tusker, masterfully interpreted by the American actor of Italian origin.

The roles played by Stanley Tucci: his complete filmography

Many roles have marked the brilliant career of the American actor and director, starting with Adolf Eichmann, in Conspiracy – Final Solution, passing through Nigel, in The devil wears Prada, assistant of the iconic Miranda Priestly, played by Meryl Streep, up to George Harvey, in lovable remains, which will be worth the Oscar Prize like Best Supporting Actor.

Film in which Stanley Tucci starred

We discover all the films, for cinema and for television, which have seen the participation of big Hollywood star.

Prizzi’s Honor, by John Huston (1985)

Who’s That Girl, by James Foley (1987)

Monkey Shines – Experiment in terror (Monkey Shines), directed by George A. Romero (1988)

Slaves of New York, by James Ivory (1989)

The Feud, by Bill D’Elia (1989)

Fear, Anxiety & Depression, by Todd Solondz (1989)

Quick Change, directed by Howard Franklin and Bill Murray (1990)

Men of Respect, by William Reilly (1990)

Billy Bathgate – A Gangster School (Billy Bathgate), directed by Robert Benton (1991)

In the Soup (In the Soup), directed by Alexandre Rockwell (1992)

Beethoven, directed by Brian Levant (1992)

Double Soul (Prelude to a Kiss), by Norman René (1992)

The Gun in Betty Lou’s Handbag, directed by Allan Moyle (1992) – uncredited

The Public Eye, by Howard Franklin (1992)

Action Couple (Undercover Blues), by Herbert Ross (1993)

The Pelican Brief, directed by Alan J. Pakula (1993)

It Could Happen to You, directed by Andrew Bergman (1994)

Mrs. Parker and the Vicious Circle, directed by Alan Rudolph (1994)

Somebody to Love – Somebody to Love (Somebody to Love), directed by Alexandre Rockwell (1994)

Jury Duty, by John Fortenberry (1995)

Kiss of Death, directed by Barbet Schroeder (1995)

Sex & the Other Man, by Karl Slovin (1995)

A Modern Affair, by Vern Oakley (1995)

The Daytrippers, by Greg Mottola (1996)

Big Night, by Campbell Scott and Stanley Tucci (1996)

Deconstructing Harry, by Woody Allen (1997)

Life During Wartime, directed by Evan Dunsky (1997)

A Life Less Ordinary, by Danny Boyle (1997)

The Eighteenth Angel, by William Bindley (1998)

Montana, by Jennifer Leitzes (1998)

The Impostors, by Stanley Tucci (1998)

A Midsummer Night’s Dream, directed by Michael Hoffman (1999)

In Too Deep, by Michael Rymer (1999)

Joe Gould’s Secret, directed by Stanley Tucci (2000)

Sidewalks of New York, directed by Edward Burns (2001)

America’s Sweethearts, directed by Joe Roth (2001)

Sparks of Love (The Whole Shebang), directed by George Zaloom (2001)

Conspiracy – Final Solution (Conspiracy), directed by Frank Pierson (2001)

Big Trouble – A suitcase full of troubles (Big Trouble), directed by Barry Sonnenfeld (2002)

Road to Perdition, directed by Sam Mendes (2002)

Un amore a 5 stelle (Maid in Manhattan), directed by Wayne Wang (2002)

The Core, by Jon Amiel (2003)

Spin, by James Redford (2003)

Tu Call Me Peter (The Life and Death of Peter Sellers), directed by Stephen Hopkins (2004)

The Terminal, by Steven Spielberg (2004)

Shall We Dance ?, directed by Peter Chelsom (2004)

Slevin – Patto criminale (Lucky Number Slevin), directed by Paul McGuigan (2006)

The Devil Wears Prada (The Devil Wears Prada), directed by David Frankel (2006)

L’imbroglio – The Hoax (The Hoax), directed by Lasse Hallström (2006)

Four Last Songs, directed by Francesca Joseph (2007)

Blind Date, by Stanley Tucci (2007)

What Just Happened, by Barry Levinson (2008)

Swing Vote – A man with 300 million votes (Swing Vote), directed by Joshua Michael Stern (2008)

Kit Kittredge: An American Girl, by Patricia Rozema (2008)

Julie & Julia, by Nora Ephron (2009)

Amabili Remnants (The Lovely Bones), directed by Peter Jackson (2009)

Easy Girl (Easy A), by Will Gluck (2010)

Burlesque, by Steven Antin (2010)

Margin Call, directed by JC Chandor (2011)

Captain America: The First Avenger (Captain America: The First Avenger), directed by Joe Johnston (2011)

Hunger Games (The Hunger Games), directed by Gary Ross (2012)

The Rule of Silence – The Company You Keep (The Company You Keep), directed by Robert Redford (2012)

Gambit (Gambit), directed by Michael Hoffman (2012)

Jack the Giant Slayer, directed by Bryan Singer (2013)

Velvet – The Price of Love (Some Velvet Morning), directed by Neil LaBute (2013)

Percy Jackson and the Olympians – Sea of ​​Monsters (Percy Jackson: Sea of ​​Monsters), directed by Thor Freudenthal (2013)

The Fifth Estate, directed by Bill Condon (2013)

Kingsman – Secret Service (Kingsman: The Secret Service), directed by Matthew Vaughn (2014)

The Hunger Games: Catching Fire, directed by Francis Lawrence (2013)

Transformers 4 – Age of Extinction (Transformers: Age of Extinction), directed by Michael Bay (2014)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1 (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 1), directed by Francis Lawrence (2014)

The rules of chaos (A Little Chaos), directed by Alan Rickman (2014)

Joker – Wild Card (Wild Card), directed by Simon West (2015)

The Spotlight Case (Spotlight), directed by Tom McCarthy (2015)

The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2 (The Hunger Games: Mockingjay – Part 2), directed by Francis Lawrence (2015)

Beauty and the Beast, directed by Bill Condon (2017)

Kingsman – The Golden Circle (Kingsman: The Golden Circle), directed by Matthew Vaughn (2017)

Transformers – The Last Knight (Transformers: The Last Knight), directed by Michael Bay (2017)

The Children Act – Il verdetto (The Children Act), directed by Richard Eyre (2017)

Patient Zero, directed by Stefan Ruzowitzky (2018)

A Private War, by Matthew Heineman (2018)

Night Hunter, by David Raymond (2018)

The Silence, directed by John R. Leonetti (2019)

Worth-The Pact directed by Sara Colangelo (2020)

Supernova, by Harry Macqueen (2020)

The Witches, directed by Robert Zemeckis (2020)

The King’s Man – The Origins (The King’s Man), directed by Matthew Vaughn (2021)

Jolt – Murderous Rage (Jolt), directed by Tanya Wexler (2021)

TV series in which Stanley Tucci starred

Here are the TV series in which Stanley Tucci starred: