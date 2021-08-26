Supernova, the trailer of the film with Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci

An exciting road movie that investigates the meaning of love in the face of adversity
From screenwriter director Harry Macqueen (Hinterland) comes Supernova, a poignant modern love story of a couple who are faced with an early diagnosis of dementia and decide to go on a journey together to find friends, family and places of the past. Starring Colin Firth and Stanlety Tucci and distributed by Lucky Red, the film will soon arrive in cinemas, after having been successfully presented at the Rome Film Fest.
The plot of the movie Supernova
Sam and Tusker have been together for twenty years and are still as passionately in love as they were on the first day. But two years after Tusker’s early diagnosis of dementia, their lives have had to undergo changes. As Tusker’s disease progresses, Sam is forced to pause his life to look after his partner full time: their time together has become the most important aspect of their existence and now every moment they share has a weight. that he did not have before. And so, as long as Tusker is still able to travel, they decide to leave to meet friends and family and visit the places of their past.
If Tusker was once Sam’s rock, now it’s up to Sam to take the lead and is determined to give his beloved companion all the joy and normality he is capable of. But his manifest purpose hides an inner conflict that connotes every moment they spend together. Meanwhile, Tusker realizes that his condition is having an overwhelming effect on both of them and that he is beginning to lose control.
As their journey together progresses, everyone’s ideas about their common future begin to collide. Secrets are revealed, personal projects come to light and their mutual love is tested as never before. Ultimately, they are called upon to address the fundamental question of what it means to love each other in the face of irreparable Tusker’s disease.
The Cast and production of the Supernova movie
Oscar-winning actor Colin Firth (The Secret Garden, The King’s Speech) plays Sam alongside Oscar nominee Stanley Tucci (The King’s Man) as Tusker. The rest of the cast includes Pippa Haywood (from the television series
“Green Wing”) who plays Lilly, Peter Macqueen as Clive and James Dreyfus (Notting Hill) as Tim.
Supernova is an original screenplay by Harry Macqueen, who also signs the direction. The film is produced by Quiddity Films’ Emily Morgan (I Am Not a Witch, Make Up) and The Bureau’s Tristan Goligher (age 45, Only You, Weekend). Project development was initially handled by Morgan with research and script support from the Wellcome Trust and Quiddity Films’ BFI Vision Award, prior to partnering with The Bureau. Funders are BBC Films and the British Film Institute, with the National Lottery Fund. Executive producers are Mary Burke, Eva Yates and Vincent Gadelle. The Bureau Sales is handling international sales of the film and has already finalized numerous deals.
Macqueen’s creative team also includes Oscar-nominated cinematographer Dick Pope (Motherless Brooklyn, Turner), production designer Sarah Finlay (Ammonite), casting director Shaheen Baig (Everybody’s Talking About Jamie) , editor Chris Wyatt (The Land of God), and composer Keaton Henson (X + Y).