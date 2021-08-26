Supernova, the trailer of the film with Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci

From screenwriter director Harry Macqueen (Hinterland) comes Supernova, a poignant modern love story of a couple who are faced with an early diagnosis of dementia and decide to go on a journey together to find friends, family and places of the past. Starring Colin Firth and Stanlety Tucci and distributed by Lucky Red, the film will soon arrive in cinemas, after having been successfully presented at the Rome Film Fest.

The plot of the movie Supernova

deepening





The Staircase, Sophie Turner in the HBO TV series Max starring Colin Firth

Sam and Tusker have been together for twenty years and are still as passionately in love as they were on the first day. But two years after Tusker’s early diagnosis of dementia, their lives have had to undergo changes. As Tusker’s disease progresses, Sam is forced to pause his life to look after his partner full time: their time together has become the most important aspect of their existence and now every moment they share has a weight. that he did not have before. And so, as long as Tusker is still able to travel, they decide to leave to meet friends and family and visit the places of their past.

If Tusker was once Sam’s rock, now it’s up to Sam to take the lead and is determined to give his beloved companion all the joy and normality he is capable of. But his manifest purpose hides an inner conflict that connotes every moment they spend together. Meanwhile, Tusker realizes that his condition is having an overwhelming effect on both of them and that he is beginning to lose control.

As their journey together progresses, everyone’s ideas about their common future begin to collide. Secrets are revealed, personal projects come to light and their mutual love is tested as never before. Ultimately, they are called upon to address the fundamental question of what it means to love each other in the face of irreparable Tusker’s disease.