Supersmart offer by Poste Italiane to have higher interests

With the’Supersmart offer of Poste Italiane can be obtained interests plus alti on postal book. To be able to use it, however, it is necessary to have or subscribe the Smart booklet which is what allows you to manage your savings online. Exactly through the official website of Poste or with the App BancoPosta application. You can also manage your savings at ATMs but with the passbook card. But how exactly does the Supersmart offer work and what is the return?

The Smart postal book it can be opened online (post office site or BancoPosta app) or at the post office, bringing with you a valid identity document and tax code. Until December 31st thanks to it it is possible to participate in the competition 2 Associazione Vincente 4 ″ with the chance to win an Atala Electric Bike mod. E-Spike 7.1. To participate, you must associate the Iban code of your bank account for the first time with the Smart booklet on the post office site, at post offices or via the BancoPosta app. You must then make a bank transfer to the passbook of at least 1,000 euros with the credit by 31 December 2021. You must then register for the competition and enter your data. Let’s talk about name, surname and tax code. For all information relating to the competition, you can consult the poste.it website or contact the dedicated call center. The number to call is 800.185.490 (toll-free number throughout the Italian territory, even from mobile phones). Hours are every day from Monday to Friday from 9 to 13 and from 14 to 18.

Returning toSupersmart offer, it can only be activated on the Smart booklet and allows you to have higher interest at maturity on the amounts set aside. These must be at least 1,000 euros. We remind you that the Smart booklet gives a very low base rate of 0.01% while with the promotion Supersmart 360 days (the only one available) there is gross annual interest at maturity of 0.40%.

The provision lasts 360 days and can also be simulated on the Poste website. It means that in real time it is possible to see the return on investment to operate in this way in complete safety and choose the option that best suits your needs.

