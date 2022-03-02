Supersociedades approved merger of companies that will give rise to Enel Colombia

The Superintendence of Companies of Colombia approved the merger that gave rise to Enel Colombia, the majority player in the energy sector

On March 1, the merger process was approved for the merger of the companies Emgesa SA ESP, Codensa SA ESP, Enel Green Power Colombia SAS ESP and ESSA2 SpA (these as subsidiaries in Central America) into a single company whose business name is Enel Colombia SA ESP.

As reported by Superintendency of Companiesthe company complied with the respective protocolization process of the public deed before a notary and the registry before the Bogotá Chamber of Commerce.

The merger of the companies mentioned in Enel Colombia SA ESP includes the incorporation of the assets of Colombia, Costa Rica, Panama and Guatemala. According to the company, it makes feasible the corporate reorganization between Enel Americas, Bogota Energy Group and minority shareholders. This as a result of the Investment Framework Agreement (AMI) signed with the Bogota Energy Group in January 2021.

In accordance with Lucio Rubio DiazCEO of ENEL in a public statement: “At Enel Colombia we will continue working to enable the energy transition in the country, where electrification will be the main engine to accelerate decarbonisation and contribute to mitigating climate change. Through our line of business Enel Green Power, we will work on the development and management of a portfolio of hydraulic, solar and wind energy generation. In addition, we will promote the development, modernization and technological transformation of distribution networks, to accompany the social and economic growth of the city-region. In addition, We will continue promoting a portfolio of products and services that provide solutions to cities, industries and households through Enel X. With the subsidiaries in Panama, Costa Rica and Guatemala, we will build a solid and robust regional platform that, based on synergies, will allow us to continue growing in the Central American markets.”

Rubio Diaz stressed that the new company, Enel Colombiawill have as its field of action the integration of the Colombian and Central American renewable assets of the Enel Groupwith which it will contribute to the financial solidity of the merger announced by the supersociedades: it is estimated that the new company will exceed 30 billion pesos in equity value.

The new company will target the so-called green investments. This sector has a capacity that will allow it to grow more than 50% of the company’s installed capacity in the country to reach more than 5,000 MW in 2024.

To achieve this goal, it should be noted that Enel announced that La Loma —known as the largest solar park under construction in Colombia— delivered the first kilowatt hour (kWh) of energy to the country’s National Interconnected System (SIN).

It should be noted that the civil and electromechanical works of the park, located in the village of the same name, located in the department of Cesar, show a progress of more than 60%.

It will have 400,000 solar panels that, when at full production capacity, will generate approximately 420GWh/yearwhose impact will benefit 370 thousand inhabitants of the Caribbean region.

For Fredy Zuleta Dávila, General Manager of Transmission, a consortium with Grupo de Energía de Bogotá: “it is gratifying to work with Enel Green Power Colombiain order to be able to contribute from our experience as transmitters to the incursion of these energies into the National Interconnected System and thus reaffirm our commitment to improve lives with sustainable and competitive energy”.

Zuleta stated that the advancement of La Loma is “a step in the green diary that we have mapped out. An agenda for the future that attends to the transformation that the world is experiencing towards non-conventional renewable energies”.

