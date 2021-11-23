Sports

SuperTennis Awards, Sinner and Davis’ Italy stars of the evening

Also rewarded Francesco Cinà, former coach of Roberta Vinci and now guide of his son Federico protagonist of the third title for Italy at the ITF World Junior Tour Under 14, as teacher of the year and Umberto Rianna as coach of the year.

The SuperTennis Awards celebrate not only players, coaches and instructors, because the tennis movement is also sustained through sponsor (Intesa San Paolo awarded), managers such as Ernesto Albanese, precious co-creator and co-manager of the organizational revolution of the FIT and key figure in the Committee that translated the dream of the ATP Finals in Turin into reality, journalists such as Riccardo Crivelli of the Gazzetta dello Sport to which the Guido Oddo Award went.

There was no shortage of opportunities for fun thanks to Max Giusti, who led the evening, who joked with Davis’ blues and a duet with Sky journalist Stefano Meloccaro in a very enjoyable ping pong of imitations by Claudio Baglioni.

The audience applauded the performances of Ron who performed his big hits and were moved when he took the stage Gianluca Galeazzi, son of Giampiero, who shared the first steps of the adventure of the TV channel Supertennis. The moving memory of the great journalist who recently passed away, an unforgettable tennis commentator and singer of many blue feats in the Davis Cup, opened the evening. The new Davis advances, Captain Filippo Volandri’s debut is getting closer and closer. Turin is ready to get excited again.

