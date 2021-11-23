SuperTennis Awards, the Oscars of Italian tennis: all the winners

TEACHER OF THE YEAR / FRANCESCO CHINA ‘

Teacher with great experience, competence and passion, who among other things knows how to distinguish between the role of teacher-coach and that of father as the technical guide of his son Federico, world champion with the Under 14 national team. Former coach of Roberta Vinci, today he directs the tennis school of his club, the Country of Palermo.

JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR / RICCARDO CRIVELLI

He reached full professional maturity, picking up the heavy legacy of his predecessors in the role of spearhead of the Gazzetta dello Sport team, which once again distinguished itself in telling Italians about our wonderful sport and in spreading its values.

WHEELCHAIR / LUCA ARCA

Best Italian player in the world ranking (44), absolute tricolor champion in singles and doubles, winner of the Open Internacional tournament in Ciudad de Rivas, an example of tenacity and dedication.

PADEL / NATIONAL WOMEN

The women’s national team formed by Carlotta Casali, Giorgia Marchetti, Carolina Orsi, Chiara Pappacena, Emily Stellato, Giulia Sussarello, Valentina Tommasi and Erika Zanchetta, captained by Marcela Ferrari, rewrote the history of the tricolor padel at the Doha World Championships going up for the first time on the world podium behind only Spain and Argentina.