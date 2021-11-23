Sports

SuperTennis Awards, the Oscars of Italian tennis: all the winners

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee25 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read

TEACHER OF THE YEAR / FRANCESCO CHINA ‘

Teacher with great experience, competence and passion, who among other things knows how to distinguish between the role of teacher-coach and that of father as the technical guide of his son Federico, world champion with the Under 14 national team. Former coach of Roberta Vinci, today he directs the tennis school of his club, the Country of Palermo.

JOURNALIST OF THE YEAR / RICCARDO CRIVELLI

He reached full professional maturity, picking up the heavy legacy of his predecessors in the role of spearhead of the Gazzetta dello Sport team, which once again distinguished itself in telling Italians about our wonderful sport and in spreading its values.

WHEELCHAIR / LUCA ARCA

Best Italian player in the world ranking (44), absolute tricolor champion in singles and doubles, winner of the Open Internacional tournament in Ciudad de Rivas, an example of tenacity and dedication.

PADEL / NATIONAL WOMEN

The women’s national team formed by Carlotta Casali, Giorgia Marchetti, Carolina Orsi, Chiara Pappacena, Emily Stellato, Giulia Sussarello, Valentina Tommasi and Erika Zanchetta, captained by Marcela Ferrari, rewrote the history of the tricolor padel at the Doha World Championships going up for the first time on the world podium behind only Spain and Argentina.

Source link

Photo of Kim Lee Kim Lee25 mins ago
0 20 1 minute read
Photo of Kim Lee

Kim Lee

Kim is a Chinese girl and has studied in England. Kim loves playing video games, she likes Fortnite games. Kim likes Hollywood movies. Kim's English is very good, so she became a writer. Email : kim@d1softballnews.com

Related Articles

Atp Finals, Medvedev beats Hurkacz in three sets

1 week ago

Buffa talks about the Davis Cup won by Italy in 1976

2 weeks ago

Serie A, the referees will not speak on TV: the intermediary Giannoccaro will explain the decisions to the clubs | News

2 weeks ago

Manchester United, Ronaldo away in June without the Champions | News

2 weeks ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button