Supplements at 30, 40 and 50: an expert’s guide based on age

Some supplements they look more like gummy candies than health lozenges. And always keeping in mind the rule that they do not replace a healthy and balanced diet, the question that arises is: but are they really useful? The answer is yes. Because they supplement the nutrients found naturally in foods, helping the body not only to stay in shape, but to always be in the best of its potential.

Age-based supplements

We are a body in continuous transformation and for this reason, just as it also happens in cosmetics, the needs of skin, hair and immune defenses do not always remain the same over the years. Here because for every age, there is a supplement (for women) more suitable to enter into synergy with the functions of the organism, improving its general state of well-being.

Fuse

Supplements for Millennials women

What do today’s 30-year-olds need? Supplements that support their multitasking lifestyle. “People who are always on the go can supplement their diets with supplements that support the immune system, for example based on zinc and vitamin C, and a product that supports in strong situations stress with iodine, folic acid, vitamin B2 and magnesium “, says Olivera Zajelec, nutrition expert for Amaway Italia. “These are not seasonal supplements but can always be taken as a good routine against factors that weaken the immune defenses: dehydration, insufficient nutrition from a nutritional point of view, lack of sleep or pollution affect the body more than the change Seasonal. Women specifically can then add the vitamin D and a multivitamin to be taken at breakfast, and vitamin C throughout the day, in conjunction with an afternoon snack. ”

Supplements for women over 40

“Even 40-year-old women need a multivitamin, vitamin D and then they can introduce the coenzyme Q10 to be taken together with Omega 3: it helps prevent premature aging and stimulates energy production. If we keep our metabolism healthy thanks to coenzyme Q10, we can age more slowly. The active are also interesting blueberry and lutein that support sight, precisely during the age when there is a tendency to become presbyopic. Lutein is an antioxidant found inside the macula of our eyes and blueberry works on the whole circulation ”.

Supplements for women over 50

“Women after the age of 50 enter menopause. So, to start the day, a stress-reliever supplement along with a multivitamin can help. Then I recommend vitamin D, Omega 3 and magnesium, a nutrient that works on relaxation, to be taken before bed. There glucosamine, on the other hand, it is used to keep the joints healthy and is an active that is obtained from the shell of the crabs so it is difficult to take it through the diet: it is important to continue training by limiting pain and can also be taken from the age of 40, precisely because at this age women want to keep fit with the same energy and fluidity as before “.

The importance of antioxidants

“There C vitamin, vitamin E, zinc, selenium, magnesium, Omega 3 and 6 they are the most important antioxidants, which serve to combat the negative effect of free radials on cellular aging. The intake must always take place in the ideal quantities for absorption, and in the widest possible variety, precisely because they act differently on several fronts “, concludes the expert.

Less Stress, more Yes ****: the new supplement of Feed it which gives extra support to the strenuous routine. With iodine, folic acid, magnesium, vitamin B2 and lemon balm extract.

Miamo Skin Glow, supplement to drink. The formulation contributes to the protection of cells from oxidative stress and to normal collagen formation. Contains resveratrol, a pool of vitamins, zinc and hyaluronic acid.

Imoviral by Cristalfarma, supplement for the immune system. A carefully calibrated blend of exclusively natural extracts such as Uncaria, Shiitake, Beta-glucan and Blackcurrant.

Naturadika Skincoll Expert, thanks to the bioactive collagen peptides and the natural active ingredients it contains, it contributes to the nourishment, toning and elasticity of the skin. It also helps reduce wrinkles and delay their appearance.