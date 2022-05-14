Supplements for sleep: the best

Does saying goodbye to sleepless nights seem like a mirage? Not if you have the right remedy at hand.

THE disturbances of night rest they affect many people, compromising, in some cases even the quality of life and normal daily activities. In fact, sleep deprivation often leads to a feeling of fatigue, chronic fatigue, decreased attention and concentration as well as a high rate of irritability.

At the root of a poor quality of the normal sleep-wake rhythm, which for some includes 7/8 hours, for others 10, there are various factors. The most attributable conditions are psychological causes such as forms of depression and anxiety, but also systemic diseases including thyroid disorders, heart failure or arterial hypertension.

However, medicine has made great strides in recent times, patenting simple and effective solutions against these problems. To recover a correct sleep cycle and avoid accusing the blows of insomnia today you can use a wide range of supplements based on melatoninthe hormone produced by the pituitary gland.

How to fix it: the recommended products

Melatonin is a hormone that our brain secretes to communicate to the body the need to initiate a relaxation phase. However, the amount of melatonin produced varies from person to person and depends on a number of factors, among which a predominant role is recognized in light. The imbalance of this mechanism is therefore often caused by persistent exposure to blue lights (such as that of the cell phone or television) in the evening.

Although melatonin is often found in foods such as corn, nuts, cocoa, apples, bananas and oats, experts advise the temporary use of supplements to be taken orally three to four hours before bedtime in doses of about 5 milligrams for 4 weeks.

The safest proposals on the market are for example those of the pharmaceutical company Sanofi which, among its range of products, sees two particularly convenient.

The first to rely on is Novanighta food supplement with triple action also suitable for those who are intolerant to gluten:

The second is instead May NIGHT and also offers an additional boost of magnesium, griffonia and tryptophan:

With attention to the absence of gluten, but also to that of lactose, Equilibra proposes instead Chrono Sleepa complete supplement of tryptophan and griffonia but also valerian and vitamin B6:

With valerian, passionflower and hops instead Melatonin Plus guarantees a reduction of the jet leg effect given by a long air trip:

Finally, in a particularly convenient format even for travelers, ZzzQuil Nature which contains vitamin B6, chamomile, valerian, lavender:

Do not abuse it: respect the recommended doses

Currently on the market there are therefore many valid supplements to combat insomnia and help rest, but it is important to know some information on the subject before resorting to them.

In fact, once the sleep rhythm has been restored, it is better to stop taking the hormone since the consumption of melatonin, above all in high doses, it is largely not recommended. For a short-term correction of sleep disorders, sleep experts recommend taking no more than 0.5-1 milligram of melatonin at a time.

This substance, when taken every night, can negatively affect the function of other hormones such as estrogen or male growth hormone. Symptoms of a prolonged overdose or overdose they can prevent the regular carrying out of daily activities leading to the development of fever, nausea, dizziness, drowsiness, aggression. Furthermore, in the long term there do not seem to be sufficient scientific studies to test its beneficial effect.