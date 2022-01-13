Supply Area Stronger Than Expected, for Ethereum the Downturn Begins?

The price of Ethereum is turning downwards after failing to break through the wall in the supply area despite the fact that in the last sell-off period of the cryptocurrency sector it was among the few crypto assets to record minor losses; but still it has lost over 10% in the last 2 weeks.

According to the latest rumors, today’s decline in the entire crypto department is caused by China’s decision to make all cryptocurrency transactions illegal after the closure of Bitcoin mining in many provinces and the government has also ordered banks to stop. to support cryptographic transactions. This crackdown has already claimed several victims, including Ethereum.