Supply Area Stronger Than Expected, for Ethereum the Downturn Begins?
The price of Ethereum is turning downwards after failing to break through the wall in the supply area despite the fact that in the last sell-off period of the cryptocurrency sector it was among the few crypto assets to record minor losses; but still it has lost over 10% in the last 2 weeks.
According to the latest rumors, today’s decline in the entire crypto department is caused by China’s decision to make all cryptocurrency transactions illegal after the closure of Bitcoin mining in many provinces and the government has also ordered banks to stop. to support cryptographic transactions. This crackdown has already claimed several victims, including Ethereum.
Can Ethereum reach $ 3,000?
Although many consider Ethereum a dinosaur in the crypto landscape, many altcoins still rely on the ETH system. And that momentarily pushed the price of ETH to over $ 4,000.
The rise of a new token, Aragon, a protocol based on the Ethereum network that supports the DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization), that is a development of rules imposed by a code that ultimately constitutes the famous “smart contract”, should be noted. This encouraged the involvement of the entire community, which responded with an increase in volumes of 75% and capitalization of 15% in the last 24 hours.
All this indirectly affects the Ethereum price which, however, seems to be unable to rise again and now seems projected towards lows at the end of September.
Techno-Graphic Analysis and Ethereum forecasts
At the time of writing, the price of Ethereum is quoted at $ 3867.84, in a bearish momentum thanks to the successful work of the supply area $ 4177.85 / 4380.64.
From here, a sharp decline could begin if it confirms the decline today with a first target the zone of the lows of the week around $ 3700 today. A further decrease in the price of ETH should not be underestimated and reach the zone just above the September lows of $ 3000.
