Supply Chain Crisis, Philips Issues Profit Warning And Stocks Collapse By Investing.com







By Dhirendra Tripathi

Investing.com – New profit warning and Philips (NYSE 🙂 falls in their respective prices, with shortages of components, pressure on costs and customer reticence continuing to weigh on the Dutch giant’s outlook.

In the New York pre-market, the ADR stock is recording a heavy -15% at 33.07 dollars, in Amsterdam it is losing 14% to 29.19 euros, while in London the price is down 14% to 29 euros. .

The electronics company expects adjusted EBITDA for the fourth quarter of € 650 million, down approximately 43% from € 1.13 billion the previous year, with profit down 6% on an annual basis due to ” of a drop in sales and an increase in supply costs “.

According to new estimates, total Q4 sales are expected to decrease by 350 million from the previous outlook to around € 4.9 billion, while the 2021 figure could see a 12% decline from the previous year to € 17.2 billion. .

On the positive side, incoming orders grew 4% in the fourth quarter, but shareholders don’t seem very convinced by the news and are waiting for January 24 to have the annual report on hand.

“We continue to see good demand for our innovative products and solutions, which translates into an ever-increasing order book,” said CEO Frans van Houte, after admitting that the company faced “problems in the supply chain. global procurement significantly stepped up in our businesses. “

“We are working closely with suppliers and governments to address the shortcomings in the healthcare supply chain”, added the CEO, but according to analysts at JPMorgan (NYSE :), “the new profit warning weighs on the credibility of the group”.