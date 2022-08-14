Support for Johnny Depp is withdrawn after it is revealed that he “altered” evidence in the case with Amber Heard

Various users of social networks have observed that some celebrities have withdrawn their like from the publication that the actor Johnny Depp He did on his official Instagram account when he came out the winner after the final verdict of the jury of the trial he faced with his ex-wife, also actress Amber Heard, assuming that they no longer support the actor’s position.

Among the celebrities who disliked the publication of the iconic actor are Bella Hadid, Halle Bailey, Jamie Campbell Bower, Joey King, Riley Keough and Sophie Turner. But what many are wondering is why these celebrities have stopped supporting the actor, and the answer is nothing more than the leaking of new evidence that the actor would have hidden.

Through a thread on the social network Twitter, the account @cocainecross He assures that several fans of Johnny paid for the court documents in order to tarnish the name of Amber Heard. However, they also ended up dirtying the name of the actor.

One of the alleged altered evidence indicates that the actor had the intention of using the stripper job as evidence against his ex-wife, as well as sending altered and manipulated photographs of the alleged injuries he received from his ex wife.

