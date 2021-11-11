support for mods, character creation and presentation, news from Todd Howard – Nerd4.life

Starfield was one of the topics touched upon by Todd Howard, creative director of Bethesda, during his AMA session with Reddit users, in which he answered various questions also referring to some interesting news regarding the support for mod in the new RPG, the character creation and when the game will come presented more extensively.

Obviously, he didn’t go into much detail, but Howard clearly said he was very “excited” about what lies ahead with the creation of the main character in Starfield, which is something the team has been working on particularly hard: “I’m very excited for what the team did on character creation here, including the choice of background, age skills.

You can too choose the pronoun to use (he, she, they) and we recorded all the dialogues relevant on the basis of these different choices “.

This represents an important element in inclusive terms, also including the possibility of creating a character who has different identities or sexual orientations, an aspect that also requires considerable care in the dubbing of the various possibilities that emerge based on the choice of the players.

Starfield will also have support for mods officially: “Our plan is to have full support for mods like our previous games,” Howard said, “our modder community it has been with us for 20 years, we love what they do and hope to see others make a career out of this. “It is not clear, however, whether mod support is only available for PC or extended to consoles as well.

Finally, Todd Howard confirmed that the next Starfield presentation will take place next summer, not before. This does not exclude any teasers or various materials dedicated to the game, of course, but an extended presentation of the gameplay will not arrive before thesummer 2022: Responding to a user who asked what innovations we can expect from Starfield, Howard replied “We prefer to simply show it, which should be next summer. We are happy with the progress we have been able to make, some of which are also visible in the first. trailer that is recorded in-game “.

In the past few hours, an interview had revealed that Bethesda is betting on complex AI and NPCs in the future and that it already has ideas for Fallout 5, but first come Starfield and The Elder Scrolls VI. Also, Howard reiterated that single player games are part of Bethesda.