support for the AV1 codec on PS4 PRo, Samsung smart TVs, Amazon Fire O7 and Android OS 10 – Nerd4.life

The Android application of Netflix supports videos with AV1 encoding as early as February 2020, but the results have prompted the company to support the codec at 360 degrees, starting with any video system alongside a PlayStation 4, several Samsung TVs, Amazon Fire TV devices with Fire OS 7 or higher. and some TVs equipped with Android OS 10 or higher.

The higher hardware requirements of the AV1 codec cut out older devices but allow for a 20% compression improvement compared to a codec like VP9. The list of compatible devices, however, will increase soon, at least according to the promises of Netflix which is also investigating the possibility of implementing HDR in AV1 content. All in function of greater optimization and savings, both in terms of bandwidth and money since the AV1 codec is free and does not involve any royalty.

As for the Samsung TVs, compatibility starts with 2020 UHD models, including both LED and QLED. Samsung The Frame 2020, Samsung The Serif 2020 and Samsung The Terrace 2020 series all support AV1 content. The goal is to support all possible platforms, but Netflix hasn’t given any clues as to the timing needed for that to happen.