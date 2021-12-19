World

Support for work, the Region allocates 15 million euros

Photo of James Reno James Reno
The regional council has approved a budget change to allocate 15 million euros for the scrolling of the rankings of the Fund (R) exist.

“The Region once again proves to be an institution attentive to workers, ready to safeguard jobs and mend the tears of the crisis, supporting the Sardinian productive fabric in fact and decisively”, explains the governor of the Region Christian Solinas.

“The measures implemented during the crisis have acted as a social parachute, the Fund (R) exist is certainly one of these”, added the regional councilor for the Budget Giuseppe Fasolino, highlighting “the commitment so far made to accompany the relaunch of the Sardinian economy “.

“We were able to intercept the needs of companies and we were able to give the tools to favor the permanence in work and the relocation of workers and today, as promised, we are strengthening the measure by finding coverage for the unanswered applications”, he explained instead. the Labor Councilor, Alessandra Zedda. “We meet the employment needs of our region by providing Sardinian citizens with the most suitable tools to guarantee jobs, adequate training tailored to the new needs of the market, development policies that have positive effects and repercussions on the labor market”.

More generally, promoting employment, strengthening the skills of the workforce through targeted training courses and facilitating companies that want to create jobs are, according to Zedda, the necessary conditions to promote economic growth and allow Sardinia to restart: “We have identified the tools to ensure that this can happen and now we continue along the path we have traced,” concluded the representative of the Giunta Solinas.

