Support functionality is underway

One of the most followed news in the cryptocurrency sector, sees the presence of one of the most popular exchanges in the world, i.e. Kraken, in support of auction activities within the Polkadot ecosystem. All this in close association with Kusama, which we will be able to recall in the course of our presentation. But what does Kraken represent that integrates Polkadot auctions?

Can the same represent one bullish news for the project reference token? It is good to know, as the news about the auctions is to be connected directly to Kusama, with its KSM token, as well as to Polkadot, with its DOT token.

Two crypto ecosystems which, although connected to each other, have two autonomous cryptocurrencies, with their own value and their own quotation. During our mini in-depth analysis we will outline the details of what has been announced directly from Kusama, focusing attention both on the same ecosystem and on the parent one, namely Polkadot.

Cryptographic instruments which, considered as exchange assets, can be identified within professional and regulated brokers. The same DOT, for example, is present on eToro, historical operator, with over 30 million registered users and with several unique features of their kind.

Kraken Integrates Polkadot Auctions: What’s New on Kusama?

Before going into the details of the news on Kraken integrating Polkadot rods, it is good to start from the declarations made only a few days ago, i.e. October 18, 2021, directly from the Kusama ecosystem.

The same represents the so-called Canary Network of Polkadot. To be clear, a sort of network and environment to carry out tests in a highly realistic way, used by programmers and anyone willing to try the potential of technology.

Network which, despite its value, is closely associated with its parent ecosystem, namely Polkadot, which usually integrates the projects within it once tested in their entirety.

In this regard, through a quick Tweet within the well-known social network, Kusama had recently formalized the approval of the Motion 377 to insert the next “auctions” within the protocol. On 23 October 2021, the twelfth auction should give way to the following ones, in a time range of 48 weeks.

The victorious parachains will have the opportunity to be integrated during the next one lease period. Staying on the subject of auctions, the well-known exchange Kraken has recently confirmed its integration in order to support those related to Polkadot, or rather to the parachain slots of the reference network.

In the first place, the exchanger would have remembered that it had already allowed its users to be able to participate in the Kusama auctions and to make available at this point also functionality for the Polkadot ecosystem.

“Users wishing to support the projects of their preference, will have the opportunity to do so through installments starting from 5 DOT”.

Participation in auctions would also be made available to interested users through a specific Dashboard. News – the one just exposed – which enters the crypto sector and concerns two of the most discussed ecosystems of recent times.

Conclusions

Talking about new auctions within the Polkadot network means talking about new possibilities and new potential projects associated with the ecosystem. Similar speech, sees in a parallel way the same aspects also in reference to canary network Kusama.

