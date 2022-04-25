Support Grows for Melissa Lucio, a Texas Death Row Mother of 14

The imminent execution of a mother of 14 children, scheduled for next Wednesday, sentenced to death for the murder of her two-year-old daughter in a controversial case, has unleashed a wave of solidarity between personalities that goes beyond the borders of the United States.

Melissa Lucio was found guilty in 2007 of homicide of her baby two-year-old Mariah, whose body was found in the family home covered in bruises, days after she fell down the stairs.

Pregnant with twins at the time, this Mexican-American had a life marked by physical and sexual assaults, drug addictions and economic instability.

Police immediately suspected that he had beaten his daughter and questioned her at length just hours after her death.

After saying that “he hadn’t done it almost a hundred times”, at three in the morning made a “completely extorted” confessionaccording to Sabrina Van Tassel, director of the documentary “The State of Texas vs. Melissa,” which premiered in 2020.

“I think I did,” he finally told officers who questioned him about the bruises.

That confession was “the only thing they had against him”said Van Tassel, convinced that “there is nothing that connects Melissa Lucio with the death of her daughter, there is no DNA, there are no witnesses.”

During the trial, a doctor said it was the “worst” child abuse case he had ever seen.

But a physical disability of Mariah, which made her unstable when she walked, and could explain her fall, was not taken into account by the experts, according to Lucio’s defense, which also argued that the bruises could have been caused by a disorder of the blood circulation.

None of Melissa’s children have accused her of being violent. While the prosecutor was later sentenced to prison for corruption and extortion.

“Judicial error”

The documentary unleashed a solidarity movement in favor of Lucio.

The reality star kim kardashian with tens of millions of followers, tweeted Wednesday that there are “so many unresolved questions surrounding the case and the evidence used to convict her.”

And Lucio’s story also fascinates the Latin American media, as she is the first Latino woman sentenced to death in Texas, the US state that has executed the most people in the 21st century.

In France, former face-to-face candidate Christiane Taubira said that Lucio is probably “the victim of a miscarriage of justice.”

In addition, one of the jurors who convicted her expressed “deep regret” in an editorial published on Sunday.

Lucio is even gaining support among US Republicans, traditional supporters of capital punishment.

Some 80 Texas congressmen from both parties have called on authorities to stay his execution. Several have gone to visit her in prison.

“As a Republican conservative who has long been in favor of the death penalty, I have never seen a case more worrying than that of Melissa Lucio“said one of them, Jeff Leach.

Likewise, the legislator of the Texas Senate Eddie Lucio (no relation to the convicted person) asked the inhabitants of this American region to mobilize to prevent the citizen of Mexican origin Melissa Lucio from being executed next Wednesday.

Eddie has been one of the Texan senators who has mobilized the most to convince twenty other colleagues in the upper house of Texas from the Democratic and Republican Parties to request a formal postponement of the execution date.

“We want everyone to respond,” Lucio told Efe, before asking citizens to talk to civil organizations or get in touch with their local political representatives “to send a strong message” to the governor, the prosecutor or the penal system of the state of Texas, “because always there is time,” he stressed.

The politician met in Harlingen, Texas, Melissa’s hometown, with her mother Esperanza and several members of her family to pray the rosary together.

“Impact”

The detainee is “ shocked “ for the support movement, his son John Lucio told AFP.

“I couldn’t believe it” when he showed her messages from celebrities like Kim Kardashian.

The last 15 years have been “very difficult”, remembers this 32-year-old Lucio, a teenager when the tragedy occurred and who had to “deal with” the death of his sister while seeing that his mother was “accused for it” .

But this year “has been the most difficult because we received the execution date in January,” explained John Lucio, who says he always believed in his innocence.

He is convinced that his mother would never have been convicted “if she had had money”.

The case brings to light the problem of false confessions. It is difficult to estimate how many there are, but according to data from the Innocence Project, which fights judicial errors, of four people falsely convicted and exonerated thanks to DNA evidence, one had confessed to the crime.

In homicide cases, the figure rises to 60%, according to Saul Kassin, a psychology professor at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice.

And someone who, like Lucio, has experienced trauma and violence, is “less resilient, more likely to give in, has less tolerance for the stress of an interrogation,” and is therefore more likely to accept responsibility for a crime he has not committed. committed, he said.

Lucio has exhausted his legal remedies, but his team has filed a request for clemency, which is usually resolved up to a few days before execution. Prosecutors could also withdraw the execution order and agree to re-investigate the case, according to the Houston Chronicle.

And if all else fails, Texas Governor Greg Abbott has the authority to delay Lucio’s death.

The governor, a staunch supporter of capital punishment, has only granted clemency once.

first latina

