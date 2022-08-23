Supreme confirms 20 years in prison for Donni Santana for rape of a minor stepdaughter

The Second Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice confirmed the sentence that sentenced to 20 years in prison the former president of the National Border CouncilDonni Santana Cuevas, for the crime of rape to a minor stepdaughter.

The court, presided over by Francisco Jerez Mena, Nancy Salcedo Fernández, Fran Soto Sánchez, María Garabito Ramírez and Francisco Ortega Polanco, made the decision, after rejecting an appeal presented by the accused, through his lawyers Manuela Ramírez Orozco and Sonnia Marlene Guerrero.

The former official is serving a prison term at the San Pedro de Macorís Correction and Rehabilitation Center.

“Since the vices invoked in the media under examination are not verified, it is appropriate to reject the appeal in question and, by way of consequence, the appealed decision is confirmed, in the criminal aspect, in accordance with the provisions of numeral 1 of article 427 of the Code of Criminal Procedure”, adduces the sentence marked with the number SS-22-075, of last July 29.

Likewise, the court revoked the judgment appealed from in terms of the civil aspect, reestablishing the compensation ordered by the court of first degree of a RD$1,500,000.00 in favor of the young woman, direct victim of the act, and not of the aunt who became a civil actor, through lawyers Clara Elizabeth Davis Penn and Walquiria Matos, from the National Service for Legal Representation of Victims’ Rights, led by Judge Alba Esther Corona Valerius.

The court specified in the sentence that the paternal aunt of the minor, the girl was given to her when she left Conani and that the mother of the minor was accused by the National District Prosecutor’s Office and as a result of said accusation she was in prison, in addition to the fact that she has not filed a lawsuit and that the biological father of the minor had died, because he was represented by the aunt paternal.

The instance was presented through his lawyers, with whom they sought the court to revoke the sentence issued against him by the Second Criminal Chamber of the Court of Appeal of the National District, on December 14, 2020.

Donni Santana was sentenced to 20 years in prison by the judges of the Second Collegiate Court of the National District, on November 12, 2019, a decision that was appealed by the accused, which was confirmed.

According to the accusation presented by the Public Ministry when his stepdaughter was 11 years old he took advantage of the mother’s absence of the minor to sexually assault.

Donny Santana, was dismissed as director of the National Border Council, on May 14 of last year.