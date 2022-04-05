Supreme Court and Medical Ethics, against ‘wombs for rent’

Exterior of the Supreme Court.

The supreme court reiterates that the contracts of surrogacy violate the fundamental rights of both the pregnant woman and the gestated child, and are, therefore, “manifestly

contrary to public order”. This is confirmed by the judicial body through a resolution in which it resolves an appeal filed by the Public Prosecutor’s Office against a sentence that had declared the maternal affiliation with respect to a person who is not the biological mother of a child

born from a surrogate pregnancywithout contributing its own genetic material, carried out in Mexico through a contract in which a mediating agency intervened.

The Supreme Court declares that the gestation contract by substitution of the case under trial entails a “damage to the best interests of the minor” and an exploitation of women who are “unacceptable”. “Both are treated as mere objects, not as people endowed with the dignity of their condition as human beings and the fundamental rights inherent to that dignity,” says the body, which emphasizes that surrogacy contracts suppose “attacks on human dignity”.

In fact, the Court emphasizes that these contracts are “null” of full right in accordance with article 10 of the Law of Assisted Reproduction Techniques and seriously violate the fundamental rights recognized in the Spanish Constitution, as well as in the Convention on the Rights of the Child.

New medical code of ethics

Surrogacy gestation, popularly known as ‘surrogacy’ or ‘wombs for hire’, has become one of the most controversial legal issues and is precisely addressed in the draft of the Code of Medical Ethics. In this document, which seeks to add the latest health trends and the problems faced by Spanish doctors, for the first time the Ethical links of doctors to surrogacy on a specific item.

Specifically, it is specified that the practice of surrogacy is “contrary to medical ethics for considering it a attack against the dignity of women and the superior good of the minor”.

The draft of the document, to which you have had access Medical Writingcontinues in the approval phase by the Collegiate Medical Organization so that possible additions or changes from the 54 colleges that make up the General Council of Official Colleges of Physicians (Cgcom).