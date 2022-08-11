Supreme Court authorizes the extradition of Julito Kilo to the United States

Santo Domingo, DR.

The Second Criminal Chamber of the Supreme Court of Justice ordered the extradition of Julio de los Santos Bautista, known as Julito Kilo, claimed by the United States accused of operating a drug trafficking network that shipped drugs from South America to the Dominican Republic, with Puerto Rico as the final destination.

The court, presided over by María Garabito Ramírez and made up of Francisco Antonio Ortega Polanco and Fran Euclides Soto Sánchez, authorized the Executive Branch to extradite Santos Bautista to the United States, confined in the extraditable pavilion of the Najayo prison.

The court made the decision by accepting a petition presented by the Department of International Cooperation and Extraditions of the Attorney General’s Office, represented by the deputy attorney Andrés Chalas and the lawyer Analdis Alcántara, who represents the interests of the United States in the country. .

According to the indictment, the defendant laundered money in the country through front companies, among which are Los Santos Fishmonger, Brisas del Mar Car Wash and Lay Sport Boutique. He also used suspected figureheads to launder money and acquire property.

The United States document indicates that Julito Kilo is required to be tried for drug trafficking offenses, under the modified indictment in case number 21-239 (PAD) (also referred to as Criminal No. 21-239 (PAD) , Case 3:21-cr-00239-PAD, and Case No. 21-239 (PAD)), filed on July 14, 2021 in the United States District Court for the District of Puerto Rico.”

He is also accused of having formed a criminal association to intentionally manufacture and distribute cocaineknowing that said substance would be illegally imported into the United States or into waters within a distance of twelve miles from the coasts of that nation.

Estate

The United States has also required to seize a series of assets of the accused. The list includes various assault rifles, luxury vehicles (Lexus, Mercedes Benz, etc), some six buildings located in San Pedro de Macorís, at least eleven boats and several motorcycles.

Julio de los Santos’s problems are not only with the North American justice, in the country his record is also extensive. From 2011 to date, Julito Kilo has been brought before the courts on different occasions for drug and murder cases, without being able to obtain a conviction against him.