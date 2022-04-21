Supreme Court determines that exempting residents of Puerto Rico from SSI is not unconstitutional

The Supreme Court of the United States determined today that the federal Constitution does not oblige Congress to extend the Supplemental Security Income (SSI) program to residents of Puerto Rico, for which the exclusion of this benefit does not violate the constitutional rights of those who live on the island.

In a decision with eight votes in favor and one against, by the judge of Puerto Rican descent Sonia Sotomayorthe highest judicial forum established that the territorial clause of the Constitution confers on Congress the power to establish differences in the programs that impact the territories, including Puerto Rico.

“The Constitution gives Congress substantial discretion over how to structure tax and benefit programs for residents of the territories. By exercising that discretion, Congress can extend Supplemental Security Income benefits to residents of Puerto Rico. In fact, the attorney general has informed the court that the president supports such legislation as a matter of public policy. But the limited controversy before this court is whether, under the Constitution, Congress must extend Supplemental Security Income to residents of Puerto Rico in the same way as to residents of the states. The answer is no”, reads the majority opinion, drafted by Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

The controversy is based on the case of Puerto Rican José Luis Vaello Madero, who, upon moving from New York to Loíza after falling ill while receiving SSI benefits, continued to receive SSI benefits, which make average monthly payments of $586 in the United States to low-income seniors and disabled people. Knowing that he was now living in Puerto Rico, the Social Security Administration demanded the payment of $28,081 that he obtained as a resident of the island.

In March 2020, the First Circuit of Federal Appeals determined that it is unconstitutional -for violating the constitutional clause of equal protection of the laws-, to exclude residents of Puerto Rico from SSI.

Sotomayor, in her dissenting opinion, stated that there is no valid reason to treat economically needy citizens differently, no matter where they reside in the United States.

The Supreme Court revoked the determination of the Appeal, based on the argument that both the Constitution and historical precedent allow Congress to legislate differently for the US territories, based on the fact that the residents of the island are already exempt from paying multiple taxes. federals. Likewise, it welcomed the approach previously outlined by the federal government on the implications that extending the SSI would have on the island’s economy, since they argue that extending benefit programs would lead to the extension of tax payments that would constitute “a new financial burden for residents of Puerto Rico, with serious implications for the Puerto Rican people and the Puerto Rican economy.”

“If Congress can exclude citizens from welfare programs based on residing in jurisdictions that don’t pay enough taxes, Congress should exclude needy citizens of Vermont, Wyoming, South Dakota, North Dakota, Montana, and Alaska from charity programs since residents of those states pay less to the federal Treasury than residents of other states,” Sotomayor said, indicating that the exclusion of the residents of Puerto Rico is completely irrational and cruel.

The majority opinion emphasizes that, to be eligible for SSI, an individual must be a “resident of the United States,” which is defined as a resident of the 50 states and Washington, DC The program was later expanded to benefit residents of the Northern Mariana Islands, but not Puerto Rico.

“In addressing the many facets of territorial governance, Congress must make numerous public policy judgments that take into account not only the needs of the United States as a whole, but also (among other things) the unique histories, economic conditions , social circumstances, independent public policy views, and the relative autonomy of individual territories,” Kavanaugh noted.

In a concurring opinion, Justice Neil Gorsuch referred to the doctrine established through what is known as the Insular Cases, a series of Supreme Court decisions that early in the last century created the basis for how the United States would govern the so-called insular territories. , including Puerto Rico.

Gorsuch stated that it is time to revoke the Insular Cases and the precedents they established, which, among them, allow only parts and not the entirety of the federal Constitution to apply in unincorporated territories. The judge held that, due to doctrines based on “ugly racial stereotypes”, it has had to gradually drain “the poison” of the Insular Cases through legal actions that have classified certain constitutional provisions as “fundamental” and, therefore, must apply in unincorporated territories.

“A century ago, in the Insular Cases, this court established that the federal government could govern Puerto Rico and other territories without further adherence to the Constitution. It is time to acknowledge the seriousness of this error and admit what we know to be true: the Insular Cases have no basis in the Constitution and rest on racial stereotypes. They don’t deserve a space in our law,” Gorsuch said.